Is Fontaine based on France in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact's Fontaine certainly has taken some inspiration from real-life France. For starters, the in-game region's name translates to "fountain" in French. That's fitting since this area is heavily associated with water and houses the Hydro Archon. The real-life inspirations aren't just limited to names. Some of the architecture and characters also have French influences.

Some leaks have even stated that Fontaine imbibes heavy influences from France. It is worth mentioning that a few leaks even go on to say how other countries also inspire part of the new region. For instance, Team China has stated that the setting bears some similarities with London, England's capital.

Genshin Impact's Fontaine is based on France

It is worth noting that although Fontaine has some inspirations from France, Genshin Impact's new region is not meant to be a 1:1 copy of the real-life country. Several fantastical elements will be thrown in here, much like how it's happened for past settings in this game. Nonetheless, let's look at some examples of obvious French influence:

Fleuve Cendre: This Fontaine area translates to Ash River in French.

This Fontaine area translates to Ash River in French. Emphasis on beauty and technology: A period in French history known as La Belle Époque is remembered for focusing on beauty and technology.

A period in French history known as La Belle Époque is remembered for focusing on beauty and technology. Names: Various other character names associated with this upcoming region, such as Alain Guillotin, Neuvillette, and Patrice, are French in origin.

Various other character names associated with this upcoming region, such as Alain Guillotin, Neuvillette, and Patrice, are French in origin. Character designs: The playable cast clearly has some French inspiration.

Remember, Genshin Impact has only shown a little bit of Fontaine thus far. Much of the French influence will likely be more apparent once Version 4.0 finally launches around August 16, 2023.

Daily Fontaine ⚖️ @FontaineDaiIy FONTAINE KNOWS THEY HAVE THE BEST CLOTHES IN THE WHOLE GAME FONTAINE KNOWS THEY HAVE THE BEST CLOTHES IN THE WHOLE GAME https://t.co/QYbHfhNBHL

The above tweet also shows some NPCs wearing dresses reminiscent of La Belle Époque dresses. On a related note, Travelers should know that past regions all have real-life inspirations:

Mondstadt: Germany

Germany Liyue: China

China Sumeru: Various Middle Eastern and South Asian countries

Future nations like Natlan will also take heavy inspiration from real-life countries.

Melusine connection

A screenshot of the in-game Melusine (Image via HoYoverse)

In French mythology is a female spirit known as Mélusine. She was a woman with some aquatic traits, often depicted as similar to a mermaid. There are usually a few inconsistencies with her appearance depending on which myth a person views.

This is relevant to Genshin Impact players since the 3.8 Special Program showed a character from a new species known as the Melusines. Fontaine is associated with water, so having a character inspired by a mythical figure from France is interesting.

Leaks

World1mpact @World1mpact



Dentro de un ambiente científico



En una nación llena de conflictos y enfrentamientos de índole social.



~Vía Team-China



#GenshinImpact #Fontaine 🟣 Según TeamChina Fontaine sigue la estructura de un Londres y París antiguo, rodeado de avances tecnológicos al estilo Steampuk.Dentro de un ambiente científicoEn una nación llena de conflictos y enfrentamientos de índole social.~Vía Team-China 🟣 Según TeamChina Fontaine sigue la estructura de un Londres y París antiguo, rodeado de avances tecnológicos al estilo Steampuk.Dentro de un ambiente científicoEn una nación llena de conflictos y enfrentamientos de índole social.~Vía Team-China #GenshinImpact #Fontaine https://t.co/GNmOrvy7Tq

The above leak is a repost of Team China saying that the new region's architecture is a blend of steampunk with London and Paris. Based on what Travelers have seen in the 3.8 livestream of this new region, that leak would appear to be at least partially accurate. There were also several concept art leaks, but those environments are always subject to change.

Ultimately, it's reasonable to deduce that Genshin Impact's Fontaine is based on France and possibly a few other Western European countries in some regard. This in-game region will be explorable once Version 4.0 comes out, meaning Travelers will finally be able to see the new area and its inhabitants by then.

Poll : 0 votes