Genshin Impact's Fontaine is one of the seven nations in Teyvat and arrives as the traveler's next destination in the main storyline. The region is ruled by the Hydro Archon, who represents justice and is known as Focalors. During the version 3.8 livestream, the developers gave players a glimpse of the upcoming nation. Interestingly, some leaks suggest that the region could be based on two real places.

Rumors also suggest there might be two factions that divide the Nation of Justice and don't seem to be on good terms with each other. Here's everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Fontaine's inspiration.

Disclaimer: Some parts of the article are based on leaks and thus are subject to change.

Genshin Impact: Fontaine is based on early Paris and London, as per leaks

[GI 4.0] Fontaine Twin Cities Structure London and Paris Steampunk/Science and Technology Era Coexistence Contradictions and conflicts appear here @Hoyoverse_Leak autotranslate:

A reliable leaker group called Team China claimed that Fontaine has a twin city structure resembling London and Paris. They also stated that the nation has steampunk-esque elements with advanced scientific and technological devices. They further claimed the city is currently struggling with internal conflicts.

There also seems to be a power disparity between the upper and lower classes.

Interestingly, all the leaks from Team China seem to be true because the city infrastructure shown in the Fontaine sneak peek video does resemble Belle Époque France and Victorian-era London. Travelers can also check screenshots of the upcoming region in the above Twitter post by Genshin Impact.

On a related note, Fontaine literally translates to "Fountain" in French, which could also directly relate to the nation being ruled by Hydro Archon. The teaser also revealed a sewer location occupied by several NPCs, who looked quite different from the ones in the streets.

That said, it is too soon to make any conclusions. However, the developers are expected to drop more details in the version 4.0 Special Program, which is expected to be live-streamed on August 4, 2023.

In addition, Genshin Impact has also been teasing and dropping Fontaine lore for a while, which has made fans curious about the upcoming nation. For example, the Fontaine teaser showed no signs of conflict, as stated in the leaks. However, NPCs like Liben have mentioned that the current situation in the region is not pleasant and can turn sour at any moment.

More information will be revealed when HoYoverse releases Fontaine in Genshin Impact. The Nation of Hydro will officially be added in version 4.0, expected to be released on August 16, 2023.

