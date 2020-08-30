We have seen quite a few Fortnite Content Creators complain about the game of late. Notable gamers such as Ninja and SypherPK have already talked about their intentions to play the game less frequently than before. While Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has thrown in a range of exciting new content, there are some primary server and lag-related issues that still plague Fortnite.

We recently talked about the feud and the legal battle that has ensued between Fortnite and Apple. This has resulted in the 'locking out' of Fortnite Apple users from the new season, which is expected to have a considerable financial impact on Epic Games. Moreover, quite a few Content Creators have completely quit the game, including the recent case of Ceeday, whose latest forthcoming Fortnite video will be the last that he makes.

Now, popular YouTuber Jake Lucky has bared his thoughts on the matter via a video posted on the Esports Talk YouTube channel.

Fortnite' ESports' is coming to an end

In the video, Jake talked about all the recent controversies and the quitting of various Content Creators who initially rose to fame due to Fortnite. Further, he appreciated the new Marvel-themed content in Season 2 Chapter 4, and said that game does deserve for the creativity and the humungous nature of the collaboration.

However, Jake talked about how Fortnite has transformed from its initial years. The game has become more of a 'money-making' machine which is fueled by exciting crossovers and collaborations. He also talked about the plethora of Content Creators who appear resigned to the fact that Fortnite is not an 'Esports' game anymore.

He talked about the lack of competitive initiatives, along with the extent of commercialization that the game carries. Be it the songs that play on vehicle radios, or the various events and collaborations that it keeps getting into, Epic Games has dozens of money-making techniques integrated into the game.

He also said that as far as competitive gaming is concerned, there is more than enough money for players to want to turn 'pro' in the game.

However, the more serious gamers do not have a reason to keep coming back. Towards the end, Jake said that while things might change in the future, Fortnite appears to have taken a 'weird turn', as far as competitive gaming is concerned.

You can watch the entire video below.