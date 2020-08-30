A few weeks ago, Fortnite fans all over the world were stunned to find that the game has been taken off Apple’s app store.

The reason given by the Tech giants was that Fortnite developers had given users the opportunity to make direct payments to Epic Games. Generally, Apple levies a 30% fee for every transaction that takes place on its platform. Epic's direct payment move would've allowed users to save around 20% of their money. (That's if the game was still on iOS)

As one would expect, Epic Games reacted fervently. The company filed a lawsuit against Apple alleging ‘Anti-competitive’ practices and wants Fortnite to be reinstated. Further, we saw Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games term Apple as the ‘most manipulative business in the world’. Further, we also saw a ‘1984’ themed parody along with the hashtag #FreeFortnite trending on Twitter.

Image Credits: Cnet

Regardless, as of now Fortnite Apple users are locked out of the new Marvel-themed Chapter 2 Season 4.

Considering the sheer extent of new content that has already been released, Apple users will be disheartened to find themselves in this new conundrum.

On the 26th of August, the official Fortnite Twitter account confirmed that Apple has blocked the ability to update the game for Fortnite Apple users. Further, Epic Games' developer account was also recently suspended off of App Store, adding even more fuel to the fire.

Apple has blocked your ability to update Fortnite on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Chapter 2 - Season 4 (v14.00) will not release on Apple devices on August 27.



More info: https://t.co/O1bgKgkZCp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 26, 2020

A couple of days ago, we reported that Apple users can still play the game, but not with players on other platforms. This means that Fortnite Apple users can only play against each other until the feud is resolved.

As of now, there is no evidence to suggest that we will be looking at a quick end to the rather complicated legal battle. Recently, it was confirmed that Fortnite’s alternate payment mechanism was not the only reason why the game was removed from the App store. It appears as though a ‘lack of Patchnotes’ is also one of the reasons why the decision was taken, as you can see below.

One of the reasons for Fortnite's removal from the app store was the lack of patch note lmao



h/t u/FarFromSane on r/fortnitecompetitive pic.twitter.com/xRjvr8cX96 — Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) August 23, 2020

Of course, while Fortnite Apple users all over the world will be hoping for a quick end to the saga, it currently appears that it will be a long time before we see the game return to Apples’ app store.