Is Genshin Impact coming to Nintendo Switch? All you need to know

Genshin Impact is a highly popular game globally, and players have enjoyed its broad appeal ever since its launch in September 2020. With over 1 billion dollars in revenue in just six months, the game has been incredibly successful on the PC, mobile, and PlayStation, but one group of players is still waiting for the game's release.

The Nintendo Switch appears like the perfect place for Genshin Impact with its remarkable portability. Still, the game has yet to be launched on the Japanese multinational's flagship console.

Is Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch yet?

No, Genshin Impact is not yet released on this platform. However, the official Nintendo Switch announcement for Genshin Impact was made in 2020.

Players have been anxiously anticipating the game's arrival ever since this announcement, as it seems like a perfect fit for the Switch's plug and play system. In addition, players would experience the game in both its console and mobile forms on the Switch, making it an appealing option for many owners of Nintendo's flagship console.

Open-world ARPG game Genshin Impact will come to Nintendo Switch in the future.

So far, Genshin Impact is expected to be available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.

Click to check out the latest trailer >>> https://t.co/w2UeWv6oeN#GenshinImpact #Liyue pic.twitter.com/paOYBrFqcY — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) January 14, 2020

According to leakers, the issue with Genshin Impact's release on the Nintendo Switch has to do with hardware compatibility errors. Whether this is a problem with framerates or crashes is unknown. Either way, it is holding players back from being able to experience the title Impact on the Nintendo console.

However, some leaks have indicated that Genshin Impact may be coming to Switch sooner than expected and possibly by the end of the year. Fans will have to wait for more information from official sources or leakers.

