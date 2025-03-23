Is God of War 2 worth playing in 2025?

God of War 2 was released on the PlayStation 2 back in 2007 and was one of the most anticipated sequels of its time. After the success of the original, Kratos rose to popularity, becoming a beloved protagonist for many in the gaming sphere. With the 20th anniversary of the franchise this month, it is the perfect time to look back at the sequel to God of War.

There is always a possibility of media feeling dated after all these years. This article will take a closer look at God of War 2 to see if it is worth playing in 2025.

A timeless story of vengeance and betrayal

The feud between Zeus and Kratos is well-developed (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The game sees the return of Kratos, the new God of War, whose only family now is the Spartan army. When he sees his warriors struggle, he decides to interfere by supporting the army in the Battle of Rhodes. During the war, Zeus descends from Mount Olympus and strips Kratos of his powers, killing him in the process.

While being dragged into the underworld, he is revived by Gaia, who sends him on a journey of revenge against Zeus. To defeat him, Kratos has to seek the Sisters of Fate, which is when he embarks on a path of vengeance. The story here is about betrayal and vengeance, teaching Kratos the lesson that he can never trust the gods.

The narrative still holds up all these years later because of Kratos and his well-developed connection with other gods. His motivations also add a personal touch to the story, making it a classic and worth experiencing all these years later.

God of War 2 has an improved gameplay

The gameplay has been improved in God of War 2 (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

One of the biggest problems in the first God of War was its platforming and puzzle-solving, which were frustrating because of clunky controls. However, the sequel fixed this problem by reducing these sections and making the control scheme smoother for a better experience. The combat, on the other hand, is largely the same as the previous game but with new weapons and kill animations.

The enemy variety in God of War 2 is also very similar to its predecessor, with only a few new additions to keep things fresh. The combat still feels amazing, with the ability to pull off exciting combos that let players juggle enemies in mid-air and finish them in a violent fashion. Since it is from the PlayStation 2 era, the game uses a lot of QTEs, which is the only gameplay mechanic that can feel dated.

The visuals and performance are dated

The game needs another remaster (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

God of War 2 was released on the PlayStation 2, which means its true potential was restricted by technology at the time. The game ran at 480p with 30 FPS, which was the norm at the time, but these specifications don't fit modern standards. However, this title's remaster for the PlayStation 3 somewhat fixes the issue by bumping the resolution to 720p and locking the framerate to 60.

With how 4K resolution, high framerates, and realistic visuals have become the norm, God of War 2 fails to compete with modern standards. The only thing that makes the game a looker at times is its art design, which makes its larger-than-life set pieces a visual treat. In all honesty, the title needs another remaster that increases the texture details, resolution, and framerate.

Is it worth playing in 2025?

God of War 2 is worth playing in 2025 (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Yes, God of War 2 is definitely worth playing in 2025. The game features an amazing story about betrayal and vengeance that still resonates with many gamers out there. Even the gameplay sees an improvement, with the annoying platforming and puzzle-solving sections now reduced and the introduction of a less clunky control scheme.

The combat was perfect in the first God of War, which is why the sequel only slightly touches this aspect to add new weapons and animations to keep it fresh. The only drawback here is its visuals and performance, as it fails to match modern standards. However, the remaster slightly improves on this aspect, making the title slightly more playable on the PS3 compared to the original release on the PS2.

