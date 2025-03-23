Is God of War (2005) worth playing in 2025?

God of War has completed two decades in the gaming industry, and has built a massive fan following over the years. This hack-and-slash action-adventure title was released in 2005 for the PlayStation 2 and was an instant hit among the gaming community. The story of Kratos defeating Ares to then take his throne is one of the most popular in the video game industry.

However, with the title now being two decades old, there is a possibility that the gameplay and narrative might not hold up in today's time. This article will take a look at God of War (2005) to see if it is worth playing in 2025.

God of War's (2005) story is beautifully written

Kratos at the beginning of God of War (2005) (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The narrative revolves around Kratos, a Spartan warrior who pledges his life to the God of War, Ares, to win a war against the Barbarians. Kratos then goes on to become his strongest warrior, but things take a turn for the worse when he gets tricked by Ares into killing his wife and daughter. Kratos has been serving the Gods for 10 years now and wants Athena to free him from his nightmares.

She promises that if he manages to kill Ares, the Gods will take away his memories of killing his family. The rest of the game sees Kratos journey through the Greek lands to seek the ultimate weapon to slay the God of War.

This narrative focuses on the themes of regret and revenge, which hold up very well even after all these years. The story works because of the complexity of Kratos as a character, and his motivation to get rid of his nightmares.

Some parts of God of War's (2005) gameplay can feel dated

The gameplay does not hold up well

While the recent God of War titles lean more towards being an RPG, the first game from 2005 was a simple hack-and-slash. The combat here was fluid, with satisfying combos that were made better with the gore and violent finishers. There was also the inclusion of a variety of weapons other than the Blades of Chaos that added variety to the gameplay.

While the combat was the most exciting part of the game, the same can't be said for its platforming and puzzle-solving. These don't stand the test of time, as the fixed camera angles and clunky controls make these sections some of the most frustrating parts of the title. Dealing with these segments can be unnecessarily challenging, as they are harmed by an outdated control scheme.

Are God of War's (2005) visuals and performance still impressive?

The art design is impressive but the graphics don't hold up (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Since the game was a PlayStation 2 exclusive, the graphics and the framerate were adjusted for the system, meaning the title supported 480p resolution and 30 FPS. However, God of War (2005) was remastered for the PlayStation 3, which bumped the resolution up to 720p with a locked 60 FPS.

This made the visuals look more impressive with smoother gameplay. While the remaster doesn't help bring up the graphics to modern standards, the interesting art design and the massive scale of the game's environments make it stand out in today's time.

Is God of War (2005) worth playing in 2025?

The game is worth checking out in 2025 (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

God of War (2005) is definitely worth playing in 2025. The game plays a huge role in showing the history of Kratos and what he went through during his time in Greece. The narrative here is still magnificent over two decades later, with characters that leave a long-lasting impression. However, the platforming and puzzle-solving sections can make players struggle due to the outdated controls.

The combat, on the other hand, is the highlight of the game, with various weapons and combos that keep the gameplay loop engaging throughout the playthrough. The only major issue gamers might face is its availability, as it's only on the PS2, PS3, and PS Vita. The best way to experience the game is on the PlayStation 3, as it features higher resolution and framerate.

