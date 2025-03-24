Is God of War 3 worth playing in 2025?

God of War 3 was the first mainline game in the series to be released on the PlayStation 3, back in 2010. The game was praised for its over-the-top action sequences, story, and graphics, which looked magnificent by 2010 standards. This title capped off the trilogy in a big way, as its story starts exactly where God of War 2 ended.

The game was also remastered for the PlayStation 4 in 2015, where it received upgrades such as 1080p support and locked 60 FPS. However, after so many years, it is possible for any piece of media to become outdated.

This article will take a closer look at God of War 3 to see if it is worth playing in 2025.

A timeless revenge story

The story of revenge still holds up (Image via Sony)

The biggest appeal of God of War 3 is its approach to handling a revenge story. The narrative follows Kratos as he arrives at Mount Olympus with the Titans to kill Zeus. However, he gets thrown off the mountain, ending up in the River Styx, where he is stripped of all his powers. He is now on a quest to gather new abilities and kill every God that comes in his way of murdering Zeus.

During this journey, we see some of the most over-the-top action sequences, where Kratos slays multiple Gods in his quest for revenge. What makes the story one of the best in the franchise is how personal this betrayal by Zeus feels to the player. The plot of killing each God for acting as an obstacle in Kratos' journey and overcoming great odds is very well-written, making the game an all-time classic.

God of War 3 gameplay still holds up

The gameplay feels amazing in God of War 3 (Image via Sony)

God of War 3 easily feels like one of the best games in the franchise simply because of its gameplay. The combat here has largely remained the same since the birth of the series, with the introduction of a few new powers and weapons that keep the enemy encounters fresh. It still relies heavily on magical abilities and stringing different moves together to increase the combo meter.

The puzzle-solving and platforming in this title were severely reduced compared to its predecessors to give the action sequences time to breathe because of the game's heavy focus on Kratos' revenge arc. Platforming in GoW3 mostly relies on the Wings of Icarus, which makes the traversal sections feel less frustrating and more engaging.

Visuals and performance hold up extremely well

The visuals still hold up (Image via Sony)

God of War 3 was originally released in 2010 on the PlayStation 3 and supported 720p resolution at 30 FPS. While these were good specifications for its time, they don't feel enticing enough by today's standards. Fortunately, the game was remastered in 2015 for the PlayStation 4, adding quality-of-life improvements such as 1080p resolution at locked 60 FPS.

This allowed God of War 3 to reach its full potential on the 8th-generation console. The visuals now popped more, and the increase in framerate allowed the game to run smoother. While the game doesn't come with modern-day enhancements such as Ray Tracing or DLSS, its art design and lighting make every shot look amazing even after all these years.

Is it worth playing in 2025?

The game is still worth playing in 2025 (Image via Sony)

God of War 3 is definitely worth playing in 2025 for any fan of action-adventure games. The title improves on the platforming and puzzle-solving elements of its predecessors, making the gameplay loop more engaging and less frustrating. Combat is one of the most fun aspects of the title, with the addition of new powers and weapons to keep the enemy encounters fresh and exciting. However, the narrative also plays a huge role in making the game a masterpiece with its well-written story elements and character motivations.

If players want to try God of War 3, they should play its remastered version, as it supports a higher resolution and framerates, which enhances the overall experience.

