Is Granblue Fantasy Relink worth playing in 2025?

Granblue Fantasy Relink is a 2024 action RPG developed by Cygames, set in the Granblue Fantasy universe. Released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, the game quickly gained quite a popularity, selling over a million copies within two weeks. Now after a year since its release, a lot has changed, but Granblue Fantasy Relink still deserves a playthrough even in 2025.

We share all the strengths and weaknesses of Granblue Fantasy Relink to help you decide whether you should play Granblue Fantasy Relink in 2025.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of Granblue Fantasy Relink?

It has all the elements of a good JRPG (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

Strengths

Granblue Fantasy Relink is consistently praised by the players and the critics for its combat, calling it one of the best-action RPG battle systems. Each character has unique abilities, customizable skills, and weapons that cater to a variety of play styles. Combat also involves a mix of standard attacks, skill-based abilities, and team-based mechanics like Chain Bursts.

The game supports both solo play (with AI-controlled party members) and online co-op for up to four players. AI companions are quite capable and can handle high-level encounters and missions, so you don’t have to worry too much about playing solo.

The main campaign lasts around 20 hours, offering a classic JRPG-style narrative with a mix of epic moments and cheesy dialogue. It features recruitable characters with their own unique abilities and story arcs. The game provides enough opportunities for customization through weapons, skills, and sigils. Defeating bosses and grinding for better gear feels rewarding.

Weaknesses

It has its flaws so consider them while making the decision (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

Similar to Monster Hunter, the late-game revolves around farming increasingly difficult bosses for better gear. Expect to spend hundreds of hours grinding if you aim to max out characters and builds. The RNG-based loot system can make gearing your character quite tedious, especially if you're a solo player.

The story can be completed in 10-15 hours if focusing solely on the main quests. While side quests and optional content add depth, if you are looking for a long narrative, it may be a little disappointing.

Should you give Granblue Fantasy: Relink a shot?

Yes, if you

Enjoy action RPGs with tight, responsive combat.

Like Monster Hunter-style endgame loops with boss farming and gear progression.

Want a game that’s fun solo, without requiring online co-op.

Don’t mind a somewhat generic but enjoyable JRPG story.

No, if you

Dislike grinding for gear and repeating fights.

Prefer long, story-driven RPGs with a deep narrative focus.

Want a highly active online multiplayer experience.

Granblue Fantasy Relink remains a strong action RPG even in 2025, especially for fans of its combat and endgame mechanics. While the online community has diminished, the solid AI companions make sure that all the solo players can still enjoy the experience. So, if you're looking for a new JRPG to play in 2025, do consider giving Granblue Fantasy Relink a chance.

