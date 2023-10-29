Is Guinaifen worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update's second phase is now live and will introduce Guinaifen, the 4-star Fire unit shown on the Topaz and Seele banner. She extends her damage-over-time (DoT) application while debuffing foes by walking down the Nihility Path. She is a character that many gamers will summon because she is easily available. The primary function of Guinaifen's fire-type unit kit is to explode and Burn damage over time.

She will essentially be a less expensive Kafka (a lightning Nihility 5-star character), with the exception that she will only explode Burn damage.

Given that resources are scarce in Honkai Star Rail and that there is no certainty that you will obtain the character, summoning a particular 4-star unit might be a dangerous endeavor. In order to assess Guinaifen's pull value, this article closely examines her fighting capability as well as her team function.

Note: This article contains some subjective elements that represent the author's opinions.

What makes Quinaifen worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

Guinaifen, a 4-star character who follows the Path of NIhility (Image via HoYoverse)

Guinaifen is a support unit in Honkai Star Rail, a part of the Fire roster who can deal Burn damage to opponents. Additionally, she has the ability to amplify the opponent's Burn damage. Here's an insight into Guinaifen's skills and what she can bring to the fight:

Basic ATK : targets an adversary with a Fire DMG.

: targets an adversary with a Fire DMG. Skill : Deals Burn damage to nearby opponents and deals Fire damage to the target, inflicting a Burn state on them. Every turn, an opponent who has the Burn effect on them takes a Fire DoT.

: Deals Burn damage to nearby opponents and deals Fire damage to the target, inflicting a Burn state on them. Every turn, an opponent who has the Burn effect on them takes a Fire DoT. Ultimate : Release the Fire DMG on every opponent in the combat. When an enemy is struck by the effect, it deals extra Burn DMG according to a specific proportion of the initial damage.

: Release the Fire DMG on every opponent in the combat. When an enemy is struck by the effect, it deals extra Burn DMG according to a specific proportion of the initial damage. Technique : Guinaifen assaults an adversary after activation. She also deals with many random targets with Fire DMG, giving them the opportunity to receive Firekiss each time.

: Guinaifen assaults an adversary after activation. She also deals with many random targets with Fire DMG, giving them the opportunity to receive Firekiss each time. Talent: Guinaifen can use Firekiss on an opponent during battle if they take damage from Burn. The target gets more DMG under the effect. The Firekiss can stack many times and lasts for a predetermined amount of turns.

Other characters can deal more DMG because of the passive, which functions as a debuff.

Should you summon Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

Guinaifen in her Idle animation (Image via HoYoverse)

Taking into mind every aspect of Guinaifen's equipment, we advise pulling for her in version 1.4, but only if your account does not have a suitable Fire element Sub-DPS. She has the advantage over others in the meta because she's a strong Sub-DPS and de-buffer. Her pull value will therefore probably be strong for people searching for a Fire element character who can also serve as a de-buffer.

Ultimately, the decision to summon Guinaifen depends on your own preferences and the availability of an additional de-buffer in your account. You might want to consider switching to a more future-proof character instead of Guinaifen if you have a strong de-buffing unit like Pela or Silverwolf.