Is Havoc Rover worth building in Wuthering Waves?

You have completed the final act of the main storyline and now you wonder whether to invest precious resources in Havoc Rover in Wuthering Waves. Gacha games tend to leave the starting set of characters behind and promote the limited ones. However, that does not seem to be the case for Wuthering Waves, as the Havoc Rover has a powerful kit and is a character you should definitely build.

This article will review all the strong points of Havoc Rover's kit, making them a worthy character to invest in and build.

Why you should build Havoc Rover in Wuthering Waves

Rover's Havoc attributes make them one of the best characters in the game (Image via Kuro Games)

When you start the game, Rover will kick things off with Spectro. Progressing through the game's main story related to Jinzhou City will give you your second power of Havoc and the ability to switch between attributes.

Rover's Havoc attributes make them one of the best free characters in the game, who can devastate foes even without investing too much. That said, it is wise to build the Havoc MC in Wuthering Waves. They have insane potential and are currently one of the best characters in the game. This allows you to easily obtain another damage dealer and build two teams to challenge certain endgame content like Tower of Adversity.

Rover with Havoc attribute is a beast when it comes to damage. Their kit has very high multipliers on ultimate and skills but that is not all. You can gain a second state called Dark Surge by holding your basic attack once your Umbra Gauge is full. This state will grant Rover a 20% bonus Havoc Damage, alongside enhancing basic and heavy attacks.

The Dreamless is catered for the Rover (Image via Kuro Games)

You will also be able to equip the Dreamless on Rover, arguably one of the best echoes in the game. It has high scaling that can hit hard and devastate foes and is catered to Havoc Rover. The Dreamless will deal more damage if you activate it after using the Resonance Liberation of Rover.

Havoc Rover also makes a core part of the free-to-play friendly team composition in Wuthering Waves, as everything in their kit can be obtained just by playing the game. Depending on your character line-up, they can act as great sub-DPS and even main damage dealers.

