Best Wuthering Waves team comps for early game

Having the best Wuthering Waves team comps allows you to easily tackle the challenges that you will face in the world of Solaris 3. Your squad composition will heavily influence the difficulty of the combat scenarios in-game, as many bosses have resistance to specific affinities. Having certain resonators in your team can also help with puzzles.

This Wuthering Waves team comp guide will teach you how to build your squad and how you can effectively clear the early game content.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Wuthering Waves team comp guide: Best characters and how to set your squad

Certain teams will outperform others in terms of damage (Image via Kuro Games)

If you are familiar with games like Genshin Impact, you will be able to spot both differences and similarities between setting up a team in Wuthering Waves. On the one hand, both games allow you to create a team of characters based on a main damage dealer, one or two flex units, and a sustain character.

But the biggest difference is that where Genshin relies on effectively using the elemental system to deal damage, Wuthering Waves lacks that. Instead, your rotation is dependent on how you can buff your main DPS and how often you can trigger dodges, intro skills, and parries.

You can run a squad with every character having the same attributes, but keep in mind that some bosses will have resistance against the said attribute, rendering your team ineffective.

Here are a few suggestions for setting up your Wuthering Waves team comps:

Jiyan, YangYang, Jianxin

Wuthering Waves team comp for Jiyan (Image via Kuro Games)

This team is heavily dependent on targeting multiple units and dealing with AoE (area-of-effectiveness) damage. Both Jiyan and YangYang have exceptional crowd-control abilities and Jianxin will be able to support them with her healing and shielding abilities.

Calcharo, Verina, Mortefi

Calcharo team setup (Image via Kuro Games)

This Wuthering Waves team composition is targeted specifically to deal with the bosses. Calcharo is an excellent single-target damage dealer, with Mortefi acting as both a sub-DPS and a buffer alongside Verina providing healing and buffing utilities. Keep in mind that once Yinlin is released, she will be replacing Mortefi.

Encore, Verina and Mortefi

Encore team setup (Image via Kuro Games)

This team acts the same as the last one, with the added benefit of being completely focused on dealing Fusion Damage.

The only problem you might run with this team setup is the fact that due to a lack of a melee character, parrying incoming attacks can become a little difficult. Also, this Wuthering Waves team comp will perform poorly against bosses like Inferno Rider.

Mortefi, Chixia, Baizhi

F2P suggestion for Wuthering Waves team comp (Image via Kuro Games)

This Wuthering Waves team comp is targeted at free-to-play players and acts similarly to Encore's fusion team. Chixia becomes the onfield damage dealer here, Baizhi providing support and Mortefi being the sub-DPS character.

Baizhi, Rover, Yangyang

Rover f2p setup (Image via Kuro Games)

This is also another free-to-play friendly team composition where Rover and Yangyang take the roles of DPS alternatively and Baizhi becomes the sole sustenance. If you have unlocked Havoc Rover, use them as they are quite powerful as a damage-dealing character in the current meta.

Danjin, Jianxin, Sanhua

Danjin team setup (Image via Kuro Games)

Danjin in this Wuthering Waves team comp takes the role of the main damage dealer. But due to her high-risk high-reward playstyle, Shielders like Jianxin or Taoqi are recommended in case you miss your parry or dodge windows. Sanhua can act as a sub-DPS, and the best part of it is the fact that she is a free character you get from logging in.

Kuro Games' latest venture into the open-world genre is quite skill-oriented as you can clear the early game content with almost any unit. But certain characters do rank above the others given the game is ultimately a gacha game.

