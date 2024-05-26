How to beat the Inferno Rider in Wuthering Waves? Boss location, rewards, and more

To beat the Inferno Rider in Wuthering Waves, you must have well-built characters, as this boss is not an easy one. As the name suggests, the Inferno Rider is a world boss that rides a bike with a magma-ish design, akin to what Ghost Rider's bike looks like in the Marvel Series, although this one's much more futuristic.

In this article, we will discuss everything you need to beat the Inferno Rider in Wuthering Waves. We will explore the location and its drops, and also impart some tips that will help you tackle this fight with ease.

Location of the Inferno Rider in Wuthering Waves

Inferno Rider's location in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The Inferno Rider is located in the Sea of Flames, which is quite an annoying area laden with Incinero Petals, which will constantly drain your HP with the burning effect. The simplest way to reach the Inferno Rider is by unlocking the Resonance Beacon at Huanglong-Port City of Guixu Sea of Flames.

Beating the Inferno Rider in Wuthering Waves is a compulsory part of the We Promise We Deliver quest. However, the fight isn't entirely concluded in the mission.

Best team composition to beat Inferno Rider in Wuthering Waves

JiYan is a great DPS character to use against the Inferno Rider in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Inferno Rider is a Fusion element boss in Wuthering Waves, and as such, has Fusion resistance. To be fair, any team can take on this world boss as long as they're adept at combat mechanics like parry and can use the Intro and Outro Skill properly.

Aero and Glacio elements are your best choices to beat Inferno Rider in Wuthering Waves. A support character like Verina with healing abilities is suggested, as the Inferno Rider can deal heavy-hitting attacks. Healing Echoes can be an additional option if you do not have any healing characters in your teams.

Here are some teams you can consider using to beat the Inferno Rider in Wuthering Waves:

Calcharo, Yangyang, Verina

Rover, Baizhi, Verina

JiYan, Yangyang, Jianxin

Rover, JiYan, Baizhi

Tips to beat the Inferno Rider in Wuthering Waves

Inferno Rider when standing (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are some tips and tricks to help you beat the Inferno Rider in Wuthering Waves:

Keep your characters and weapons at a considerably high level. Since the Inferno Rider: Blazing Guardian appears as a level 35 world boss, it is suggested you have your characters at level 40 before attempting the fight.

The Inferno Rider will fight in a Jousting-like format, riding his bike and doing damage to you with a long spear-like weapon. The attacks will do a considerable amount of damage if they hit you.

Parry as much as you can, and spam your skills whenever possible. Parrying also depletes the Toughness meter of the boss, and you can stagger him for a few seconds when the bar is completely depleted. Get as many attacks as you can in this while.

Keep an eye out on your Concerto energies, and use your Intro and Outro skills to outmaneuver the Inferno Rider.

After a while, the Inferno Rider will ditch the bike and become a normal boss, while still wielding the spear-like weapon. His attacks are straightforward but do a lot of damage if they hit.

Keep an eye out on your characters' HP, as the Sea of Flames will also drain your health if you move out of the specific fight area. Healing abilities or echoes can be extremely beneficial in this fight.

After you beat the Inferno Rider, you can absorb his echo and spend 60 Waveplates to claim the rewards. Beating this boss counts towards your daily and weekly missions as well.

Rewards after you beat the Inferno Rider in Wuthering Waves

Rewards after you beat the Inferno Rider in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The echo can be obtained immediately after you beat the Inferno Rider in Wuthering Waves. To claim the exclusive ascension material and other rewards, you will have to spend 60 Waveplates. Here are the rewards you can get from the Inferno Rider:

Inferno Rider Echo (free reward, Waveplates not needed)

Rage Tacet Core

Intimacy

Union EXP

Sealed Tube

Resonance Potion

Energy Core

The quality and number of drops will depend on your SOL3 level, so keep your world level high to receive more rewards.

