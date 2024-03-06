Is Hello Neighbor 2 online multiplayer?

Ever since its launch on December 6, 2022, avid gamers have been wondering if Hello Neighbor 2 online modes exist. Unfortunately, this sequel to the 2017 original does not feature any sort of multiplayer component that makes use of the internet. This is quite a shame — given how most games present a sort of online component to engage the playerbase these days.

Read on to learn about a probable reason fans never got to enjoy a Hello Neighbor 2 online multiplayer.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

There is no Hello Neighbor 2 online multiplayer mode

Though the original Hello Neighbor did eventually get a multiplayer mode, the sequel is a purely single-player experience from start to finish. The game also does not include any local co-op, split-screen, or two-player modes either. This is especially unfortunate, as the title does look like it would be genuinely fun with two human players stuck in a cat-and-mouse chase of sorts.

Interestingly, 2019's Secret Neighbor spin-off was entirely built upon the multiplayer aspect and as an asymmetrical survival horror title. This title and Hello Neighbor 2 are quite different. As such, it is not surprising that the developers decided to drop the mode in the sequel.

Hello Neighbor 2 online functionality unlikely to be added in future

While it is hoped that publisher tinyBuild will add the much-requested multiplayer functionality to Hello Neighbor 2, this is very unlikely to happen anytime soon. Neither tinyBuild nor developer Eerie Quest has commented on the possibility of such an online mode being added later down the line. With no major updates since December 2023, things are not looking good for fans expecting an online mode.

However, the mode may be added in the future via a community-made mod. Or the developers themselves might release it if they manage to build it in time. The original Hello Neighbor did eventually receive a multiplayer mode — but after a whole two years since its initial 2019 release.

Hello Neighbor 2 is a sequel to 2017’s Hello Neighbor and puts gamers in the shoes of a journalist named Quentin as they investigate the mysterious circumstances presented by the first game.

The plot gradually thickens as you uncover a nefarious scheme hidden within the Neighbor’s home. Hello Neighbor 2 is a survival horror title that was released worldwide on December 6, 2022, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.