Is IShowSpeed hospitalized again after Elephant Toothpaste experiment? Streamer’s health explored

YouTube personality Darren "IShowSpeed" once again found himself in a perilous situation following his recent live stream featuring a science experiment gone wrong. For context, the streamer conducted the "Elephant Toothpaste" challenge inside his bedroom yesterday (October 3), resulting in the room becoming saturated with noxious fumes.

After the experiment, the streamer appeared to have difficulty breathing, prompting his cameraman (Slipz) to advise him to exit the room. Both the streamer and the cameraman left the room for several minutes. When the streamer returned, he was visibly disoriented and ill.

Subsequently, Slipz posted a message in the YouTube live chat, explaining that Darren had been receiving medical attention from professionals because he experienced difficulty breathing during the experiment. He wrote:

"Speed is currently with the firefighters. They're giving him oxygen so he can breathe. He should be fine guys."

IShowSpeed needed medical attention following an experiment-gone-wrong stream (Image via X/Twitter)

What is the Elephant Toothpaste challenge? IShowSpeed's science experiment goes wrong

For those unfamiliar with the "Elephant Toothpaste" experiment, two main chemicals are used - hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and sodium iodide. These chemicals react together, causing the release of oxygen gas, and when this gas gets mixed with soap, it creates a large, foamy reaction.

The oxygen gas (O2) produced in the Elephant Toothpaste experiment is safe to breathe because it is a natural component of the air we breathe. The potential danger in this experiment comes from the other chemicals used, particularly the concentrated hydrogen peroxide, which can be harmful if mishandled.

Fortunately, IShowSpeed didn't require another visit to the hospital, and he seems to have recovered. He was active on Twitter and even commented on Manchester United's loss against Galatasaray right after he finished the stream.

Slipz also shared an alternate angle of the entire situation yesterday while the streamer was conducting the experiment in his room. He captioned the post by assuring that the streamer was "okay":

"Speed is okay."

IShowSpeed was hospitalized for several days during his last trip to Japan in August. The streamer experienced "cluster headaches," which eventually developed into a sinus infection, leading to severe eye swelling and persistent headaches. However, he made a swift recovery and resumed his streaming activities shortly after.

This isn't the first time the streamer has attempted a risky experiment in his bedroom that went awry. During the 4th of July celebrations in 2022, he thought it would be a good idea to ignite fireworks inside his room.

The stream took a rapid turn for the worse, leading to the fire department being called to address the situation. The streamer conducted a similar experiment again this year. However, he took more precautions this time around.