"You're one of us": Al-Nassr FC reacts to IShowSpeed and KSI's exchange on X about Manchester United and Arsenal

Popular YouTubers Darren "IShowSpeed" and KSI's clash on social media has gone viral and even prompted Al-Nassr FC's official X handle to react. The two are known to have a playful rivalry and engage in a lot of online banter. The recent exchange on X kicked off when Darren, who is a known fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, posted that he was done with the club after their loss to Galatasaray in today's Champions League Group Stage match.

IShowSpeed also mentioned that he would be supporting Al-Nassr, the Saudi Arabian club where Cristiano Ronaldo plays, because it is apparently so well-run:

"I am no longer a United fan. I've been a United member since 1987 and a season ticket holder since 1999. I'm not going to renew my season ticket. Ten Hag and Onana are outlawed as of today. I will become a fan of Al Nassr now, where they actually know how to run a football club."

Readers should note that the streamer is clearly joking for the most part, considering he was born in 2005. However, that has not stopped Al-Nassr FC's official account from reacting to the post chain, with a short clip of the 18-year-old wearing their jersey captioned:

"You're already one of us!"

After Manchester United and Arsenal lose their Champions League games, KSI and IShowSpeed feud about their clubs on social media

KSI, known to be an Arsenal supporter, reacted to IShowSpeed's rant about moving to support Al-Nassr after Manchester United's recent loss with a few laughing emojis. This prompted the younger content creator to lash out, pointing out that Arsenal also lost to Lens today.

After getting called a Donut, KSI did not let the matter rest and posted a picture of the top eight teams in the English Premier League, where his team Arsenal currently holds the third spot while Manchester United was not in the screengrab as they are currently 10th.

IShowSpeed did not shy away from the banter, however, and replied with a picture of Manchester United celebrating their 2008 UEFA Champions League win. A particularly effective rebuke as KSI stopped replying, considering Arsenal has yet to win a Champions League or European Cup.

That was the end of the thread as far as the content creators were concerned, and many agreed that Darren had come up with a nice comeback. Here are some of the general reactions to the online exchange.

The two YouTubers have fostered a friendly beef for some time now, and it even extends to the football pitch. Fans were pretty excited to see what would happen when KSI and IShowSpeed faced off against each other at this year's Sidemen Charity match, and the creators did not disappoint.