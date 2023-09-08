“He’s scared to fight me” - IShowSpeed challenges KSI to a boxing match following latter’s showdown with Tommy Fury

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" and British YouTuber, boxer, and rapper JJ "KSI" joined forces in a livestream for the very first time yesterday (September 7), setting the stage for the highly anticipated Sidemen Charity Match 2023, scheduled for September 9. However, one of the highlights of the stream occurred when Darren comically issued a boxing challenge to JJ.

IShowSpeed has jokingly expressed interest in boxing KSI before, but it's all in good fun, considering their vastly different weight classes. Taking a shot at KSI's boxing skills, the Ohio-born streamer remarked:

“He’s scared to fight me.”

"KSI actually can't fight" - IShowSpeed trolls his compatriot in latest IRL stream

IShowSpeed and KSI have crossed paths publicly, including at last year's Sidemen Charity Match. However, they just had their first IRL livestream together yesterday. It's worth noting that KSI is currently in boxing camp, preparing for his upcoming bout against Tommy Fury on October 14.

Towards the end of the stream, Darren asked KSI to demonstrate his boxing skills. KSI obliged, but it was all in good fun, and he threw some playful shadow punches. In response, Darren quipped:

"I mean Tommy's kicking his a**, bro. You're getting you're a** kicked. KSI actually can't fight. Like, I'm seeing it in person now, KSI cannot fight."

(Timestamp: 19:45)

He added:

"You've been getting lucky this whole time. You've been fighting against bums, bro. Fight me, bro! He's scared to fight me. Hey, I've been asking to do a fight for a whole year. He's scared to fight me."

JJ did respond:

"After the Tommy fight, I promise you. We'll have a spar."

Darren added:

"All right then. We'll have a spar. I promise you, Imma win. You feel me?"

Here's what fans said

Both Darren and JJ are undoubtedly two of the most popular creators in the online world right now. Seeing the two collaborate for the first time in a stream sparked a barrage of comments. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans troll KSI following recent clip (Image via Twitter)

Here are some of the top comments on Darren's YouTube stream:

Fans share their reactions on YouTube as well (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

Before any potential boxing matches, Darren and KSI will square off tomorrow, September 9, in the Sidemen Charity Match. KSI will be the goalkeeper for the host team, while IShowSpeed is slated to start on the wings for YouTube All-Stars XI.