"Nobody has it" - IShowSpeed celebrates after getting a Ronaldo-signed Al-Nassr jersey

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed," has recently added a new item to his already impressive collection of Ronaldo-related articles. This was made possible thanks to the Portuguese YouTuber, Diogo "Windoh," who managed to secure an Al-Nassr jersey, autographed by the great man himself, and gifted it to the American content creator.

Darren was clearly elated upon receiving the gift. Reacting to it, he asserted:

"Nobody has it."

IShowSpeed adds to his Ronaldo collection with a signed Al-Nassr jersey

IShowSpeed's love for the Portuguese footballer is nothing new. Despite not having met the legendary player yet, the popular YouTube streamer has managed to secure not one, but two Ronaldo-signed jerseys.

Reacting to his gift, Darren exclaimed:

"This is newly signed. Newly signed by Cristiano Ronaldo...ya'll gotta be taking the piss bro, there's no way."

(Timestamp: 00:53)

He continued:

"Bro, I love it. Thank yo my boy. He just gave me a newly signed Al-Nassr, Ronaldo Saudi-Arabia take five shirt. Allahu Akbar. God damn, bro it's the new club. Like, I had an old one, but this is like the (new one)."

He further asserted that since he recently joined Al-Nassr, the stock of Ronaldo-signed jerseys has been limited. He exclaimed:

"Nobody has it, bro. Nobody has this sh*t. Thank you bro, for real."

It's worth noting that the YouTuber is currently in Portugal and has already collaborated with Joao Felix and Rafael Leao. A possible meet-up between Ronaldo and the YouTuber, however, remains unlikely given that the international break is coming to an end and the players are expected to return to their clubs.

Here's what the fans said

Fans were equally thrilled to see IShowSpeed get his hands on the signed jersey. Some hinted that the day he finally meets Ronaldo, it would undoubtedly break the internet. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans excited for the streamer to meet Ronaldo (Image via Speedy Boykins YouTube)

Back in November 2022, during his visit to the UK, the YouTuber received a Ronaldo-signed jersey from the Portuguese footballer's son.

At the time, Ronaldo was still in Manchester, and since his son is an avid viewer of the YouTuber's content, he decided to gift the YouTuber a signed United jersey.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes