"Is this a joke?" - Fans disappointed with 343 Industries following Halo cookbook announcement

The official Halo Twitter account announced today that a cookbook based on the popular gaming series has been produced, sending fans into a frenzy.

Over the last few weeks, fans have been upset with the lack of updates and new content for the series' latest entry, Halo Infinite.

Many have also been dissatisfied with 343 Industries' perceived lack of commitment to the game. The studio has seemingly been more focused on expanding its influence by collaborating with other popular games such as Among Us and Minecraft. It also had a recent collaboration with the Dr Squatch Soap company.

While fans have been anxiously awaiting new content for Infinite, 343 Industries instead announced that a cookbook would be released later this year.

aka.ms/Halo_Cookbook Time to upgrade your armory right alongside your pantry. Announcing, the official Halo Cookbook from @insighteditions ! Available for pre-order right now, releasing in August. Time to upgrade your armory right alongside your pantry. Announcing, the official Halo Cookbook from @insighteditions! Available for pre-order right now, releasing in August.🍕 aka.ms/Halo_Cookbook https://t.co/zslDek8ZuX

Halo: The Official Cookbook is written by Victoria Rosenthal, who has previously authored cookbooks for Destiny, Street Fighter and Fallout. It will reportedly have more than 70 recipes.

The cookbook is set to debut on August 16 and can also be preordered as of today.

Fans react to Halo's cookbook announcement

A cookbook based on a popular game series could be a fun way to merge gaming and cooking. However, it appears that fans are outraged that 343 Industries announced the release of a cookbook before adding more content to their latest game.

Many fans expressed their disappointment in the reply section under the Twitter announcement. While some asked if the announcement was a joke, others made fun of it.

-peas (frozen)

-chicken broth

-I Can't Believe It's Not Butter

-ham instead of chicken (now that's called "innovation")



Blend ingredients. Microwave for 30 seconds or until lukewarm. Enjoy ;)



Or leaving out various ingredients that they would expect to be included? @insighteditions So do these recipes call for serving them half-baked and telling everyone you'll finish cooking them in a few months?Or leaving out various ingredients that they would expect to be included? @Halo @insighteditions So do these recipes call for serving them half-baked and telling everyone you'll finish cooking them in a few months? Or leaving out various ingredients that they would expect to be included?

TXCharlie20 @TXCharlie20 @Halo @insighteditions This is ridiculous. So many problems with Infinite but goddammit we got a cook book. Sad to see @Halo @insighteditions This is ridiculous. So many problems with Infinite but goddammit we got a cook book. Sad to see

Porkpants (RG) 🥓👖 @NatorMVP @Halo @insighteditions WTF is Halo specific about that? There’s no food mentioned in the game and the pictures on the cover look like generic stuff you can find recipes for anywhere. @Halo @insighteditions WTF is Halo specific about that? There’s no food mentioned in the game and the pictures on the cover look like generic stuff you can find recipes for anywhere.

Meta @LunarMeta @Halo @insighteditions You dont release any content for months and you're tweeting out about a Halo cookbook ? @Halo @insighteditions You dont release any content for months and you're tweeting out about a Halo cookbook ? https://t.co/KCRrKts2zs

Some fans didn't care that a cookbook would be released before new content for the latest installment of the massively popular sci-fi FPS franchise.

Instead, they took issue with the fact that a cookbook based on the gaming series doesn't make much sense since it has absolutely no focus on food.

WoeKnight @Woeknight @Halo @insighteditions How do these recipes have anything to do with halo? @Halo @insighteditions How do these recipes have anything to do with halo?

Xavi Strife @Jav4i @Halo @insighteditions I don't mean to be a hater or cause any trouble but, what does this has to do with the actual Halo games or Lore? It feels like you use anything you can think of to get money from wherever you can because there is always someone buying anything as long as it says Halo on it. @Halo @insighteditions I don't mean to be a hater or cause any trouble but, what does this has to do with the actual Halo games or Lore? It feels like you use anything you can think of to get money from wherever you can because there is always someone buying anything as long as it says Halo on it.

CT Legacy @CT_Legacy @Halo @insighteditions I am literally so confused, what a cheeseburger has anything to do with Halo... @Halo @insighteditions I am literally so confused, what a cheeseburger has anything to do with Halo...

However, not everyone was quick to jump on the hate train.

Some fans tried to defend the cookbook by saying that the team working on new content isn't the same team who worked on the book.

The developers working on the game did not make this cook book @insighteditions attention Halo fansThe developers working on the game did not make this cook book @Halo @insighteditions attention Halo fansThe developers working on the game did not make this cook book

Ryan @RyanPWright @Halo @insighteditions Just here to laugh at the people who think the people working on maps and sandbox updates are the ones writing a Halo themed cookbook @Halo @insighteditions Just here to laugh at the people who think the people working on maps and sandbox updates are the ones writing a Halo themed cookbook 😬 https://t.co/vbcSrZ1db9

The first few episodes of the Halo TV series have also received negative reviews. Between the TV adaptation and the cookbook, it appears that fans are in for a drought of new content for the latest game.

There is no word on when the next update will be released for the gaming series' newest installment.

