"Is this a joke?" - Fans disappointed with 343 Industries following Halo cookbook announcement

The official Halo Twitter account announced today that a cookbook based on the popular gaming series has been produced, sending fans into a frenzy.
Over the last few weeks, fans have been upset with the lack of updates and new content for the series' latest entry, Halo Infinite.
Many have also been dissatisfied with 343 Industries' perceived lack of commitment to the game. The studio has seemingly been more focused on expanding its influence by collaborating with other popular games such as Among Us and Minecraft. It also had a recent collaboration with the Dr Squatch Soap company.
While fans have been anxiously awaiting new content for Infinite, 343 Industries instead announced that a cookbook would be released later this year.
Halo: The Official Cookbook is written by Victoria Rosenthal, who has previously authored cookbooks for Destiny, Street Fighter and Fallout. It will reportedly have more than 70 recipes.
The cookbook is set to debut on August 16 and can also be preordered as of today.
Fans react to Halo's cookbook announcement
A cookbook based on a popular game series could be a fun way to merge gaming and cooking. However, it appears that fans are outraged that 343 Industries announced the release of a cookbook before adding more content to their latest game.
Many fans expressed their disappointment in the reply section under the Twitter announcement. While some asked if the announcement was a joke, others made fun of it.
Some fans didn't care that a cookbook would be released before new content for the latest installment of the massively popular sci-fi FPS franchise.
Instead, they took issue with the fact that a cookbook based on the gaming series doesn't make much sense since it has absolutely no focus on food.
However, not everyone was quick to jump on the hate train.
Some fans tried to defend the cookbook by saying that the team working on new content isn't the same team who worked on the book.
The first few episodes of the Halo TV series have also received negative reviews. Between the TV adaptation and the cookbook, it appears that fans are in for a drought of new content for the latest game.
There is no word on when the next update will be released for the gaming series' newest installment.
