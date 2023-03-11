Is Kamisato Ayaka worth getting in Genshin Impact? (2023)

Kamisato Ayaka stands as arguably the best Cryo unit in all of Genshin Impact in 2023. She is a strong DPS character that has historically seen a ton of success in the Spiral Abyss's hardest floors.

While Cryo doesn't directly interact with Dendro as other elements do, it's still powerful. That means players can reliably use Kamisato Ayaka to jump most hurdles in Genshin Impact. If they have the opportunity to pull this character, then it's a good decision to try and summon her. The only question is if they're waiting for a different entity's banner in 2023.

Why Kamisato Ayaka is worth pulling for in Genshin Impact (2023)

Many players can benefit from pulling her (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick overview of why Kamisato Ayaka is so good in Genshin Impact in 2023:

Very strong Cryo DPS unit

Alternate Sprint that is nearly identical to Mona's

Easy to build

Terrific in many past Spiral Abyss metagames

Several good team comps

There have been no recent metagame shifts that have significantly harmed her viability compared to previous years. Anything that made her great back then still applies to the character today. Most interestingly, she hasn't needed to farm a new artifact set to replace a four-piece Blizzard Strayer, which is pretty easy to get.

Powerful DPS

The main reason to consider getting Kamisato Ayaka is that she's exceptionally powerful with a good CRIT build. Her entire kit is focused on dealing more damage.

If players need a support unit, she won't be useful on that front. However, she's one of the best DPS units for general gameplay content, which more than makes up for her otherwise simplistic kit.

Thankfully, building her isn't too hard:

Amenoma Kageuchi is a craftable four-star Sword.

Blizzard Strayer is an artifact set that is easy to farm near the beginning of the game.

The main difficulty in building her properly is that her best team comps often involve specific five-stars like Kazuha, Shenhe, Mona, Kokomi, or Venti. That said, F2P-friendly alternatives can still suffice in their places, and Kamisato Ayaka is more than capable of handling most of Genshin Impact's adversities. Moreover, her Elemental Burst helps shred most bosses if she's built correctly.

Fantasic exploration

One underrated aspect of this character is her Alternate Sprint. It enables her to traverse through water in ways that most characters never could. Such an ability is already valuable in the game's current version. However, it's likely to get even better once Fontaine is released around Genshin Impact 4.0 due to this region's association with water.

There aren't many other characters who can easily travel the sea without a boat, with the only notable examples being Mona — who has a very similar Alternate Sprint — and Kaeya, an entity that can keep using his Elemental Skill to freeze the water.

One advantage that Kamisato Ayaka has over Mona is that the former freezes the water once she lands. That means she can stop, use her Elemental Skill, and then resume sprinting again, while the latter can't do that. Likewise, a solo Kaeya would take too long to achieve the same results by comparison.

Most players won't regret pulling for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact. She has excellent damage, an ability for exploration, and is easy to use all in one package.

