Is Kaveh DPS or support in Genshin Impact? Abilities and role explained

Kaveh's role in Genshin Impact is damage-oriented. He is typically considered an on-field character who frequently bursts Dendro Cores. This 4-star Dendro Claymore user has a very unique set of skills. For example, both his Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill instantly burst nearby Dendro Cores, which means you would typically use him alongside at least one Hydro character.

This is because Bloom is an Elemental Reaction that creates Dendro Cores. Since much of Kaveh's kit is based around exploding those objects, it only makes sense to build him with Elemental Mastery in mind.

All you need to know about Kaveh's role in Genshin Impact

The above trailer shows some official gameplay featuring Kaveh in Genshin Impact. This, combined with what has been revealed about the character via leaks, paints a picture of him being DPS-oriented.

Here is what Kaveh's abilities do:

Elemental Skill: Does AOE Dendro DMG and bursts all nearby Dendro Cores.

Does AOE Dendro DMG and bursts all nearby Dendro Cores. Elemental Burst: Does AOE Dendro DMG, bursts all nearby Dendro Cores, and buffs Kaveh's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks. He also infuses all of his attacks to deal Dendro DMG. All allies' Dendro Cores deal more damage. This effect vanishes once he leaves the field or the duration expires.

Does AOE Dendro DMG, bursts all nearby Dendro Cores, and buffs Kaveh's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks. He also infuses all of his attacks to deal Dendro DMG. All allies' Dendro Cores deal more damage. This effect vanishes once he leaves the field or the duration expires. Passive #1: Kaveh can refund some materials used in Landscape, Building, and Courtyard Furnishings.

Kaveh can refund some materials used in Landscape, Building, and Courtyard Furnishings. Passive #2: Kaveh recovers HP based on 300% of his Elemental Mastery when a Dendro Core damages him once every 0.5 seconds.

Kaveh recovers HP based on 300% of his Elemental Mastery when a Dendro Core damages him once every 0.5 seconds. Passive #3: Buffs his Elemental Mastery by 25 per stack when he does a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack on an opponent under his Elemental Burst. Up to four stacks can exist.

Apart from the minor utility Passive tied to Furnishings, everything else in the base kit revolves around Kaveh's damage or his own personal sustain. Some initial Genshin Impact leaks indicated he would be a support unit for Alhaitham, but the revealed content suggests otherwise.

Kaveh Constellations in Genshin Impact

Kaveh's Constellations make him a DPS unit. Here is what each one does:

C1: Buffs his Dendro RES by 50% and Healing by 25% for three seconds after using his Elemental Skill.

Buffs his Dendro RES by 50% and Healing by 25% for three seconds after using his Elemental Skill. C2: Buffs his Normal Attack Speed by 15% during his Elemental Burst.

Buffs his Normal Attack Speed by 15% during his Elemental Burst. C3: Boosts his Elemental Burst's Level by three.

Boosts his Elemental Burst's Level by three. C4: Dendro Core DMG from this character triggering Bloom will deal 60% extra DMG when bursted.

Dendro Core DMG from this character triggering Bloom will deal 60% extra DMG when bursted. C5: Boosts his Elemental Skill's Level by three.

Boosts his Elemental Skill's Level by three. C6: When under his Elemental Burst, this character's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will deal 61.8% of his ATK as AOE Dendro DMG and burst all nearby Dendro Cores. This effect only works once every three seconds.

Once again, nothing about his Constellations would suggest that Kaveh supports his team beyond just doing more damage. Neither his Constellations nor his base kit does. Ergo, players shouldn't look at him like a traditional support character.

Summary

Ultimately, Kaveh should be useful in Bloom teams that can easily create Dendro Cores.

This character's main utility in Genshin Impact is to explode those Dendro Cores. He doesn't provide much else past, apart from some minor buffs to his own stats.

