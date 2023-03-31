Genshin Impact confirms Ben Balmaceda and Uchida Yuma as Kaveh's voice actors

The Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream on March 31 revealed that Kaveh's English and Japanese voice actors will be Ben Balmaceda and Uchida Yuma respectively.

Kaveh will make his debut as a playable character in the upcoming version 3.6 of Genshin Impact and Liu Sanmu will be the Chinese voice actor for him. But this article will focus primarily on the English and Japanese voice actors.

Kaveh's voice actors in Genshin Impact: Ben Balmaceda (EN) and Uchida Yuma (JP)

Ben Balmaceda and Uchida Yuma have been revealed as English and Japanese voice actors, respectively, for Kaveh.

Kaveh is a mysterious architect from Sumeru. Much isn't known about him, making him a fascinating role to voice.

Ben Balmaceda (English)

Ben Balmaceda (Image via AnimeNewsNetwork.com)

Ben Balmaceda is an American voice actor who has given his voice to a lot of anime characters dubbed in English. The talented young actor has been cast as the official voice actor for Kaveh in Genshin Impact. Some of his notable roles as a voice actor in anime include:

Jiro Yakuin (More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers)

Raido (Aharen-san wa Hakarenai)

Yui (Kemono Jihen)

Pedro (One Piece)

Rikiel (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean)

Surma (Attack on Titan: The Final Season)

Uchida Yuma (Japanese)

Uchida Yuma (Image via HoYoverse)

Yuma Uchida is a voice actor and singer with a focus on Jpop and Anison music genres who will act as Kaveh's VA in Genshin Impact. He has worked in voice acting for more than a decade in many popular anime projects, which include:

Megumi Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Kyo Soma (Fruits Basket)

Ash Lynx (Banana Fish)

Chika Kudo (Kono Oto Tomare! Sounds of Life)

His versatile voice-acting abilities have allowed him to bring these characters to life with unique personalities and emotions. Additionally, he is currently playing the Japanese voice of Kawaki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

It is worth mentioning that the current Japanese voice actor for Fischl in Genshin Impact is Maaya Uchida, who happens to be the elder sister of Yuma Uchida.

Kaveh

Kaveh is a talented Sumeru architect who graduated with honors from Kusharewar Darshan in Sumeru Akademiya. He designed the Palace of Alcazarzaray, which is considered his greatest work, but it has also left him in significant debt.

To save money and repay his debt, Kaveh has been staying with his roommate, Alhaitham, despite their differences. Alhaitham is known for his logical thinking, while Kaveh follows his heart and values the arts and helping others.

He will be an upcoming four-star Dendro Claymore wielder who will be released alongside Baizhu and Ganyu in the second phase of v3.6.

Poll : 0 votes