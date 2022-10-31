Genshin Impact reveals Kaveh's voice actor ahead of official release

Genshin Impact officials recently revealed the Japanese voice actor for Kaveh. Based on the official post, Yuma Uchida will be the voice behind Kaveh in the Japanese dub. The official VA reveal was done on the Japanese media channel and the same has yet to appear on English media channels.

Kaveh is a 4-star Dendro character rumored to become playable in the upcoming patch update. Reliable sources have confirmed that Kaveh will make his first appearance in Archon Quest in patch 3.2.

The only thing known about Kaveh to the community is his character design from the recent leak flood.

Genshin Impact's Kaveh Jap VA Yuma Uchida is also the voice actor of Kawaki from Boruto

The tweet above is an official post by Genshin Impact's official Japanese Twitter handle. The post reveals Kaveh's Japanese voice actor, ahead of its debut. Based on the official tweet, Yuma Uchida is the voice behind Kaveh in the Japanese dub.

This is not the first time HoYoverse has hired a voice actor that goes by the Uchida surname. Funnily enough, Fischl's Japanese voice actor is Maaya Uchida, who happens to be the elder sister of Yuma Uchida.

Yuma Uchida is a voice actor and singer who specializes in the Jpop and Anison genres. He has been active in voice-acting for the past 10 years and has been a part of several hit anime. He was awarded Best Male Lead Actor at the 13th Seiyu Awards in 2019. No doubt, Genshin Impact officials have on-boarded a great talent to bring the Sumeru architect's personality to life.

Currently, he is also working as the Japanese voice actor of Kawaki from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Here is a list of some of his recent popular roles in the anime industry:

Megumi Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Kyo Soma (Fruits Basket)

Ash Lynx (Banana Fish)

Chika Kudo (Kono Oto Tomare! Sounds of Life)

Kaveh in Genshin Impact designed the Palace of Alcazarzaray

Kaveh is a Sumeru architect who graduated with honors from Kusharewar Darshan in Sumeru Akademiya. He is also the one who designed the Palace of Alcazarzaray. Although the Palace of Alcazarzaray is his magnum opus, it is also what puts him in large debt. Alhaitham has allowed Kaveh to stay at his place so he can save some money and pay off his debt.

However, these roommates have nothing in common. While Alhaitham is known for his rationality, Kaveh's actions are based on what feels right. He is also a stark defender of the arts and considers helping others a natural course of action.

Genshin Impact fans can watch this YouTube video that reveals the voice lines of Sumeru characters where they talk about Kaveh. Players can expect to hear from characters such as Tighnari, Dori, Nilou, and many more in this video.

Speaking of his abilities, the latest leaks have only revealed his in-game character model and information about his element and weapon type. Based on the latest leaks, Kaveh will be a Dendro Claymore. Many in the Genshin Impact community speculate that he will be a 4-star character, but credible sources have yet to confirm that.

