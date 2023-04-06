Is KSI Muslim? YouTuber spotted in a mosque after recent racist comment

Popular content creator KSI, who is a member of YouTube group Sidemen, was recently spotted visiting the Al-Hikam Institute, a mosque in Bradford, amid a lot of backlash on social media. The controversy began when the Prime Hydration co-founder used a racial slur in a now-deleted video that was uploaded to the Sidemen YouTube channel on April 2, 2023.

The highly anticipated Sidemen Sunday video parody of the British game show Countdown went awry after KSI nonchalantly used the word "P*ki" during a segment. The term is derogatory and offensive to people of South Asian origin.

JJ's latest excursion to the mosque created waves throughout social media, with many users questioning the purpose and nature of the visit.

While some fans have suggested that this was done to appease the raging PR fire that Sidemen has been subjected to, others have applauded the YouTuber for trying to learn about the culture and community that he has offended.

KSI grew up in a Christian household but is agnostic

Olajide Olatunji was born into a British-Nigerian family. His father, Jide Olatunji, hails from Ibadan, Nigeria, while his mother, Yinka Atinuk, was raised in Islington, London.

Due to his parents' heritage, KSI and his younger brother Deji grew up in a largely traditional Christian household.

However, on September 4, 2014, the YouTuber uploaded a video titled 'Googling Myself,' in which he confirmed that despite growing up in a Christian household, he was agnostic and "believes in a higher power."

Fans react to YouTuber's recent visit to the mosque

Social media is divided over KSI's visit to the Al-Hikam Institute. The majority of Sidemen loyalists continue to stick by the YouTuber and his apology, while others have called it a mere publicity stunt.

One user likened the 29-year-old's actions to hanging out with Black people after using a derogatory term against the community.

One user likened the 29-year-old's actions to hanging out with Black people after using a derogatory term against the community, saying "that's like saying the n word then going to a barbecue to hang out with black people"

Another user suggested that nobody apart from white people cares about the content creator using the racial slur.

Another user suggested that nobody apart from white people cares about the content creator using the racial slur, stating "Bro nobody other than goras care about him saying the word 'paki'"

Following the massive uproar on social media, the Sidemen member issued a public apology and stated he would be taking a break from social media for a while.

