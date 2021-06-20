Is there a launch date for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) iOS pre-registration?

The launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India’s early access for Android devices has had a warm reception from the Indian audience, already surpassing the 5 million downloads within a day. Players finally got a chance to try out the upcoming battle royale title before releasing the final version.

Nevertheless, it has also stirred questions in users’ minds about the game’s availability on the iOS platform. This is because they also missed out on the pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India, which went live on May 18th, 2021.

Krafton yet to announce the launch date for Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS pre-registration

Support section states this about the release of the iOS version (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Krafton hasn’t announced the date for pre-registration or the launch of early access for the iOS platform.

However, the support section on the game’s official website states the following:

“We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!”

However, multiple content creators have come forward to try and answer these queries.

A screenshot of Ghatak's tweet

Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare, a famous PUBG Mobile influencer, in one of his recent tweets, said that iPhone users would have to wait a bit longer for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Earlier, he had also provided hints about the game’s availability in the third week of June, which all turned out to be accurate as the Early Access was released on June 17th.

A screenshot of Ocean's tweet

Ocean Sharma, a prominent esports caster, in a tweet on June 18th, informed his followers about the Early Access opening for everyone. He further added that the game is just around the corner for iOS users.

So, according to prominent influencers, the players on the iOS platform might be able to play the game soon.

Gamers can stay tuned and follow BGMI's official handles to keep up with updates regarding the iOS version.

