Whether or not League Play will soon arrive in Black Ops Cold War is a mystery.

League Play is another term for a ranked playlist in Call of Duty. Fans were unsurprisingly disappointed when this never arrived in Modern Warfare. Many players are becoming increasingly worried that the same fate could befall Black Ops Cold War.

Right now, players deal with Skilled Based Matchmaking across all playlists. There is no specific ranked or League Play area within the game. There have been leaks pointing to a League Play option being implemented, but no further leaks or official announcements of just exactly when have materialized.

Is League Play coming to Black Ops Cold War Season 1?

Treyarch has already confirmed that a League Play option will be available at some point. Season 1 may not receive it, though. At least not at the start.

In-game has confirmation of League Play in the form of a Calling Card. There is no doubt it is coming to Black Ops Cold War. It just may not be coming as soon as players wish.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 begins on December 10, 2020. Dataminers have found an absurd amount of content coming with the start of the season. League Play was suspiciously absent, however.

Compared to other Call of Duty games, the beginning of Season 1 is around the average time they have waited to implement League Play. The last in this subseries, Black Ops 4, waited until February to add League Play.

In fact, the last Call of Duty game to launch with League Play was the Black Ops game prior to that, Black Ops III. League Play is coming to Black Ops Cold War, there seems to be little doubt about that.

Eager fans are just going to have to wait a bit longer to sweat it out in a ranked playlist.