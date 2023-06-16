Is Like A Dragon Gaiden coming to Nintendo Switch?

The latest RGG Summit showcase shared new details about the upcoming Like A Dragon Gaiden Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. This side-story from RGG Studio and SEGA puts players back into the shoes of iconic Yakuza protagonist Kiryu Kazuma. As such, this much-anticipated chapter in the beloved character's saga has many fans looking forward to it. On that note, the game is being launched on all major platforms. This includes both console and PC.

But what about the Nintendo Switch? The Switch hasn't received a title in the Yakuza series despite Nintendo's Wii U getting HD remasters of Yakuza 1 and Yakuza 2. Will that change with this installment?

Is Like A Dragon Gaiden Gaiden available on the Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, Nintendo fans will be missing out; Like A Dragon Gaiden Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is only coming to the PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and XSX|S platforms. That is a shame, as the handheld device could do with more brawlers. It does not come as a surprise, however. RGG Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama explained this decision in an interview last year.

According to him, the developers are not interested in bringing this series to Nintendo Switch due to the family-friendly ecosystem of that platform. Some might feel this is an excuse, considering how the system has an innumerable amount of gory, mature games. Moreover, Nintendo's Switch is the most popular system on the market right now. Pair it with the past Wii U re-releases, and this response comes across as a head-scratcher.

Perhaps if this title's developers had used technical infeasibility as a reason, that would have made more sense to individuals displeased with the decision. After all, the Dragon Engine's newer renditions may not be scalable to the Switch, though fans do not have a concrete answer regarding this. Perhaps this will change in the future with Nintendo's rumored Switch successor.

Are there any alternatives to Like A Dragon on Nintendo Switch?

If players are looking for a beat 'em up style game, then there are a handful of options. The list includes:

Streets of Rage 4: Released back in 2020, Dotemu's latest side-scroller brawler is perhaps the best yet. In it, you control one of the various unique characters and fight waves of goons across different urban environments.

Saints Row The Third: First emerging as a GTA clone, the Saints Row series from Volition is known for its over-the-top humor — like the Like A Dragon series. In this title, you'll explore the open world of Steelport as the Boss. Your task will be to establish the influence of the Third Street Saints gang across the city in this 2011 action-adventure game.

LA Noire: One of Rockstar Games' most underrated offerings, this is also a 2011 open-world game. This title slips you into the boots of Cole Phelps, a member of the LAPD, who must investigate various crimes across 1947 Los Angeles.

Like A Dragon Gaiden Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name releases on November 8, 2023, for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and XSX|S.

