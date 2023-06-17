The Like A Dragon series (formerly "Yakuza" in the West) shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. We are on the eighth mainline entry with the upcoming Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth. This successor to 2020's Yakuza: Like A Dragon (or Ryu ga Gotoku 7 in Japan) continues the journey of the brand new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga. It is scheduled to release on all modern platforms that the franchise has appeared on thus far.

Does this also include the Nintendo Switch? The unique portable console has seen a surge in third-party games ever since it ballooned in popularity. JRPGs, in particular, are a highlight for the platform, so does this game make it over?

Is Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth coming to Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, the game will be skipping the Nintendo Switch platform. It is set to only arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, and XSX|S. This aligns with the previous game's launch, which also saw a release on those systems, skipping out on Nintendo Switch.

So why is this the case? The answer is that the series has never had a presence on Nintendo platforms before. The only exception was the Yakuza 1 & 2 HD remasters for the ill-fated Nintendo Wii U in 2013. These were Japan-only releases on an unpopular platform that ended up performing poorly in terms of sales.

Since then, the series has skipped Nintendo entirely. The series producer Masayoshi Yokoyama's decision to avoid involves the platform itself. The reasoning described Yakuza/Like A Dragon's mature content as not being a good fit for the Switch due to the Nintendo console's family-friendly orientation. This does not make sense, given the series is renowned for its humor and goofy set pieces too.

This is amplified further with Yakuza: Like A Dragon's switch to turn-based combat instead of the traditional real-time action formula. In a nutshell, it makes for some hilarious encounters against equally over-the-top individuals. As much as it is about violence and aggression, the franchise has equal amounts of wholesome and dramatic moments.

To top it off, the Nintendo Switch is an RPG heaven. Games across various sub-genres are available on the system. The list spans from franchises associated with the brand, like Shin Megami Tensei 5, to newcomers like Dark Souls Remastered and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

As such, Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth would have been right at home among Nintendo fans. But as things are, players can only hope for a future port.

When does Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth release?

The game sees Ichiragi Kasuga transported to a foreign country in all his nude glory. How did he get there? What new adventures await him? We do not know much about the premise past the beach scene RGG Studio showed to fans in a recently released trailer at Xbox Games Showcase.

What we do know, however, is that long-time protagonist Kiryu Kazuma will return and be a second playable protagonist in the story.

Find out more when the game launches in early 2024 for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and XSX|S. Want to know more about the series' future? Check out our recent RGG Summit showcase roundup for new details.

