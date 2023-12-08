Is Marvel's Blade going to be an Xbox exclusive? Possibilities explored

Xbox certainly had a fair shake at The Game Awards 2023, with Marvel's Blade being one of the two big titles coming from the console giants in the near future. The upcoming superhero game is being developed by Arkane Lyon, which is directly ownership by Bethesda. This has raised some queries about whether the game will be exclusive to Microsoft's console.

Not many details have been given out regarding Marvel's Blade. It will be based around the famed vampire hunter, with the events set to take place in Paris. The release date and platforms were not mentioned either, leading to plenty of speculation.

This is also a result of the recent trends, which have seen Xbox skipping the PlayStation console with their latest launches. The official status leaves room to believe that despite being developed by Arkane, it could also arrive on PlayStation.

Could Marvel's Blade be an Xbox exclusive?

Following the acquisition of Bethesda by Xbox, Redfall became the first project to be released. As a result, the game is only available on PC and Microsoft's consoles. This is a much different path from the ones followed by Ghostwire Tokyo (developed by Tango Gameworks) and Deathloop.

Note that the development and business decisions regarding Deathloop were concluded before the deal.

As things stand, there seems to be a chance that Marvel's Blade could be an Xbox exclusive, and it's largely going to depend on who gets the publishing right. Marvel's Wolverine, being developed by Insomniac, will be exclusive on PlayStation. Then again, MLB The Show is available on Microsoft's consoles despite being developed by a PlayStation first-party studio. Hence, it will be interesting to find out what awaits the upcoming Blade video game.

Will Marvel's Blade come to the Xbox Game Pass?

Expand Tweet

Again, the official information had no mention of the title coming to Microsoft's gaming subscription service. However, there's good reason to believe that it will be available on the Game Pass. All recent titles developed by an Xbox first-party studio are added Day One to the subscription service. The biggest examples in recent times are Starfield and Forza Motorsport.

However, readers are advised not to draw any conclusions until the developers make it official. As things stand, the release appears to be at least a few quarters away. It's highly likely that as the development picks up pace, more details will be divulged.