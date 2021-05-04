Is Naruto coming to Fortnite? Data-leakers make an astonishing discovery

The ongoing lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple has shed light on a Naruto collaboration that was on the cards in Fortnite. Although the collaboration was set to happen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, it didn't take place for certain undisclosed reasons.

Naruto isn't the only collaboration that was on the cards. Other collaboration characters on the list were The Bride from Kill Bill and John McLane from the Die Hard franchise, to name a few.

More that are either Planned or scrapped #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/DHiOhzuGlh — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) May 3, 2021

Is Naruto coming to Fortnite soon?

Although there's no word about the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration being canceled, there's no exact date for its release either. Naruto does have a huge fan base globally, and would probably sit well with the community too.

Fortnite has seen a trend of anime themed skins since Chapter 2 Season 5. Lexa was the first anime themed character to be introduced, followed by her brother Orin. The current season of Fortnite witnessed the introduction of the Cyber Infiltration pack featuring three anime skins as well.

Given that this trend still continues in the game, fans may soon see Naruto in Fortnite. As for the date for the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration, it may be delayed for a while.

The Neymar Jr. collaboration was supposed to happen sometime during the fourth quarter of last year. It was delayed to April this year. A Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson collaboration, set for the first quarter of this year, is also yet to happen.

Fans have been theorizing that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is indeed the Foundation, but that's still only a theory. The fact that these collaborations have been delayed points to the fact that fans may see Naruto in Fortnite but at a later date.

Naruto is probably one of the most popular mangas in the world today and has had a huge fan following since its inception. Although there isn't a character model for Naruto in Fortnite yet, if this collaboration is truly on the cards, then more details will be available soon.

The Naruto x Fortnite collaboration wasn't the only one to be leaked, there were several other collaborations and features as well. Although Epic Games hasn't addressed them yet, they probably will soon because these leaks revealed a considerable amount of plans that Epic Games had in store. When it comes to seeing Naruto in Fortnite, it's just a waiting game for fans at this point in time.