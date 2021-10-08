Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has no crossplay for now

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is out on nearly every platform, which opens up the opportunity for plenty of players to try out the new crossover fighting game. While it's fantastic news that the game is available across the board, everyone will need to wait for any crossplay features.

No crossplay on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Crossplay won't be available on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Image via GameMill Entertainment)

In short, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl does not have crossplay features available at launch. That means those who buy the game on Xbox Series X will not be able to play with their friend on PlayStation 5.

Before purchasing Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, players will certainly want to make sure they are getting their preferred platform version.

While crossplay is absent from the game, that doesn't mean all hope is lost. There is some light for players who prioritize crossplay in their multiplayer titles.

Recently, an All-Star PR representative revealed information about the game. In their statement, they claimed that crossplay was a "high priority" for their team, and that hopefully, the feature will arrive soon in a future update.

The issue of cross-gen will also be tied together with crossplay in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. This means that a PlayStation 5 player would be able to play the game with someone on PlayStation 4.

Details about cross-gen play are lacking so far, so players shouldn't get their hopes up until more is revealed about other generation consoles.

For now, it's best to purchase the game on a platform where one can play against their friends.

How to play Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl aside from crossplay

Crossplay may be missing from Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl for the time being, but players still have a lot of options to consider.

The game will arrive on all major platforms such as Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows. Notably, the main method for buying Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl on PC appears to be through Steam.

The purchase of the brawler is a fair price for the type of content that comes with it. Across the board, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will cost players $40. It's not cheap, but it's also not as expensive as many other fresh releases.

