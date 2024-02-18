Is Nightingale on Xbox One and Xbox Series XlS

Many Xbox users have had the same query — whether Inflexion Games will be releasing Nightingale on Microsoft's consoles. After all, such an addition could make the title available to a wider audience, and potentially see it get added to the Game Pass. However, no such plans have been revealed yet, which will certainly disappoint many console users.

Nightingale is available on early access starting February 20, 2024, and it will be available exclusively for PC players. This perhaps has to do with the early access state, as such releases are pretty common on the PC platform. This could upset many who might not have a PC that can support the upcoming crafting survival title and use one of the two generations of Xbox consoles.

As of now, Inflexion Games will be releasing their latest project only on PC, and players can purchase the title on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Could Nightingale come to Xbox One and Xbox Series XlS?

In many ways, Nightingale seems to be following a similar roadmap as Enshrouded. Keen Games kicked off the early access phase for their project earlier in January 2024, but it's available only on PC for the time being. That said, it's confirmed that Enshrouded will eventually arrive on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

However, there's a slight difference, as Keen Games had always maintainined that Enshrouded will get a console launch. An exact date is unavailable in writing, but console users will eventually able to play the title. Inflexion Games so far has made no such indications. In fact, the release date trailer, which was revealed during Fall 2023, had no mention of any consoles.

That saif, console users still have hope. There are numerous instances of a video game launching on PC, and eventually getting console ports. Any such decision will eventually depend on Inflexion Games, and the game's potential success on the PC platform.

Additionally, there might also be a scenario where Nightingale could arrive only on the Xbox Series XlS. Plenty of developers have already ditched the older generation in 2023, and there are ample reasons why Inflexion Games could eventually end up following the same path.

The game is finally releasing after previous delays (Image via Inflexion Games)

It will be interesting to wait and observe the future of Nightingale and how it pans out on the PC platform. The title is currently available for $29.99 on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and can be pre-ordered. The game was expected to release in 2023, but certain delays has pushed the launch to 2024. It now remains to be seen if the upcoming launch succeeds on the same level as recent early access titles like Palworld and Enshrouded.