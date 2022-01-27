Why Odd-Eyes Twin Tail Cat is not in Yugioh Master Duel

Yugioh Master Duel gives players the chance to battle with newer cards and some fan-favorite familiar ones.

One card from the former category is known as Odd-Eyes Twin Tail Cat. This strange creature is a level 7 monster and has a whopping 2200 Attack. The relatively new card has quickly become popular.

It was released in 2020 for the OCG in Japan, but is not a staple of the trading card game yet. This saw its omission from Master Duel at the time of the game's release.

Odd-Eyes Twin Tail Cat is not yet in Yugioh Master Duel

Yugioh Master Duel released on January 19, 2022. There are base packs and other decks that can be purchased and created within the game that truly give players freedom.

Cards like True King of All Calamities, the various Prank-Kids, and Maxx "C" have players itching to put together some incredible decks that can out-duel the best of the best.

There are several niche and popular cards missing from the game, however. Odd-Eyes Twin Tail Cat is one that many players would use, even if just as a meme to try and offend their opponent.

Unfortunately, Odd-Eyes Twin Tail Cat didn't make it into the game at launch. That's not to say it won't arrive in Yugioh Master Duel at some point in the near future.

Leaks and datamines galore have arrived showing that Konami is committed to adding new content to this digital trading card game. Additional card stories, packs, tournaments, and more are sure to arrive.

First, though, Odd-Eyes Twin Tail Cat will need to be released for the TCG version. The OGC is the Original Card Game played mostly in Asia, while TCG is the Trading Card Game adapted by the rest of the world.

The TGC is what Yugioh Master Duel bases its content off of. Without being included in the TCG, it's a long shot that Odd-Eyes Twin Tail Cat makes it into the game, but there's always hope.

Leaks reveal more content is coming to the game

Various leaks have suggested that new packs and story modes will be released in the game soon. A Solo Mode has been touted courtesy of YouTuber OzoneTCG, who sourced his information from the game's files. Other information leaked includes the Xyz, Synchro, and Fusion tournament files, Dawn of Majesty and Baronne de Fleur packs, and Mecha Phantom Beasts, The Weather, Lightsworn, and Herald storylines.

