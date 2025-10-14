Is Overwatch 2 Season 19 Battle Pass worth buying?

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Oct 14, 2025 22:41 GMT
Overwatch 2 Season 19 Battle Pass
Check out all rewards in this latest Battle Pass before considering buying it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 Season 19 Haunted Masquerade is finally here with an all-new Battle Pass in tow. Those who purchase the Premium version will gain access to a new suite of skins on top of additional rewards like emotes, voice lines, sprays, and currency, and will no doubt expand their existing library of cosmetics. That said, is this Halloween-themed Battle Pass worth-a-buy?

Read on to learn about whether or not the Overwatch 2 Season 19 Battle Pass is worth checking out. Here are the details.

What is included in Overwatch 2 Season 19 Battle Pass?

The first unlock upon purchasing the Premium Battle Pass will be the Legendary Vampire Moira skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
As always, the answer to the question about if the Overwatch 2 Season 19 Battle Pass is worth buying is subjective, so we recommend buying it if it has the skins for heroes you play a lot. There are a total of 80 tiers to grind through, with a total of 10 skins, both free and premium, to obtain. Here is the full list of the cosmetics Premium Battle Pass owners can get:

  • Tier 1: Vampire Moira (Legendary)
  • Tier 20: Mermonster Wuyang (Legendary)
  • Tier 30: Ninja Sombra (Legendary)
  • Tier 40: Cursed Woods Echo (Epic)
  • Tier 50: Cursed Teddy Zenyatta (Epic)
  • Tier 60: One Eyed Wilhelm Reinhardt (Legendary)
  • Tier 70: Cursed Candle Torbjorn (Epic)
  • Tier 80: Oni Cassidy (Legendary)

Additionally, you will also obtain the following rewards:

  • 80 Mythic Prisms
  • 800 Overwatch Coins
  • 2000 Credits

Mythic Prisms are used to purchase Mythic Skins and Mythic Weapons from the Mythic Shop. Overwatch Coins are the premium currency in Overwatch 2, making them quite valuable as they can be spent to buy premium skins as well as the Premium Battle Pass in any Season. Lastly, Credits are the currency earned by doing event challenges or from lootboxes, also spendable in the Shop.

Overwatch 2 Season 19 is live across all platforms, namely PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

