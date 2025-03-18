Is there a photo mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

By Debayan Saha
Modified Mar 18, 2025 17:00 GMT
Use the photo mode in Assassin
Use the photo mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows to capture stunning landscapes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows showcases the geological features of feudal Japan, providing players ample opportunity to explore its landscapes. With an expansive open world and a substantial map to navigate, you may be curious about the possibility of capturing screenshots through in-game mechanics.

Ad

AC Shadows has a robust photo mode that comes with various features. You will most certainly dedicate considerable time to this mechanic, which allows you to adjust numerous settings for the images and facilitates sharing across the community.

Assassin's Creed Shadows features a brilliant photo mode with notable features

Share in-game screenshots with the community (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Share in-game screenshots with the community (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

During your quests in Japan alongside Naoe and Yasuke, you can pause at will and utilize the in-game photo mode to capture the scene. Subsequently, these photographs can be shared with the community across all platforms.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The map section showcases the pictures at particular locations; seek out the rectangular symbols and hover over them. You can also view other players' memorable screenshots.

To access the in-game photo mode, press the following buttons, depending on your platform:

  • Keyboard and mouse: F3
  • Xbox: L3+R3
  • PlayStation: Left stick button + Right stick button

Afterward, choose your preferred settings and press the Capture button to save your screenshots.

Also read: Will there be a NewGame+ mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Ad

All features of Assassin's Creed Shadows' photo mode explored

Numerous features are accessible in the photo mode (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Numerous features are accessible in the photo mode (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Upon entering the photo mode in AC Shadows, you will be offered many customization options. A comprehensive list of these options is provided below:

Ad

Camera control

  • Camera Roll: Image rotation
  • Focal Length: 12 mm to 135 mm
  • Differnt Grids

Lens control

  • Depth of Field
  • Aperture: f/1.2 to f/64 (if Depth of Field enabled)
  • Focal Distance (if Depth of Field enabled)
  • Auto-focus
  • Grain

Filters

  • FX Filters: Black & White, Animus, Ink, Vintage, Red Dragon
  • Filters: Grayscale, Cold, Warm, Sakura, Contrasted
  • Brightness control
  • Exposure control
  • Temperature control
  • Tint
  • Saturation
  • Contrast

Decorations

  • Vignette settings
  • Frames
  • Stickers

Given the notable locations available throughout the game, the photo mode is a feature that you will frequently utilize. It is worth mentioning that the game’s screenshots maintain a commendable quality, even when graphics settings are adjusted to medium or low.

Ad

Alternatively, enhancing the graphics settings before employing the photo mode is also an option for those with lower-end systems.

Check out more Assassin's Creed Shadow guides below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी