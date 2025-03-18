Is there a photo mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Assassin's Creed Shadows showcases the geological features of feudal Japan, providing players ample opportunity to explore its landscapes. With an expansive open world and a substantial map to navigate, you may be curious about the possibility of capturing screenshots through in-game mechanics.
AC Shadows has a robust photo mode that comes with various features. You will most certainly dedicate considerable time to this mechanic, which allows you to adjust numerous settings for the images and facilitates sharing across the community.
Assassin's Creed Shadows features a brilliant photo mode with notable features
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
During your quests in Japan alongside Naoe and Yasuke, you can pause at will and utilize the in-game photo mode to capture the scene. Subsequently, these photographs can be shared with the community across all platforms.
The map section showcases the pictures at particular locations; seek out the rectangular symbols and hover over them. You can also view other players' memorable screenshots.
To access the in-game photo mode, press the following buttons, depending on your platform:
- Keyboard and mouse: F3
- Xbox: L3+R3
- PlayStation: Left stick button + Right stick button
Afterward, choose your preferred settings and press the Capture button to save your screenshots.
Also read: Will there be a NewGame+ mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows?
All features of Assassin's Creed Shadows' photo mode explored
Upon entering the photo mode in AC Shadows, you will be offered many customization options. A comprehensive list of these options is provided below:
Camera control
- Camera Roll: Image rotation
- Focal Length: 12 mm to 135 mm
- Differnt Grids
Lens control
- Depth of Field
- Aperture: f/1.2 to f/64 (if Depth of Field enabled)
- Focal Distance (if Depth of Field enabled)
- Auto-focus
- Grain
Filters
- FX Filters: Black & White, Animus, Ink, Vintage, Red Dragon
- Filters: Grayscale, Cold, Warm, Sakura, Contrasted
- Brightness control
- Exposure control
- Temperature control
- Tint
- Saturation
- Contrast
Decorations
- Vignette settings
- Frames
- Stickers
Given the notable locations available throughout the game, the photo mode is a feature that you will frequently utilize. It is worth mentioning that the game’s screenshots maintain a commendable quality, even when graphics settings are adjusted to medium or low.
Alternatively, enhancing the graphics settings before employing the photo mode is also an option for those with lower-end systems.
Check out more Assassin's Creed Shadow guides below:
- How to get Mastery points and unlock skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows
- What are the Canon and Immersive modes in Assassin's Creed Shadows?
- Is AC Shadows Deluxe Edition worth buying?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.