Is there a photo mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Assassin's Creed Shadows showcases the geological features of feudal Japan, providing players ample opportunity to explore its landscapes. With an expansive open world and a substantial map to navigate, you may be curious about the possibility of capturing screenshots through in-game mechanics.

Ad

AC Shadows has a robust photo mode that comes with various features. You will most certainly dedicate considerable time to this mechanic, which allows you to adjust numerous settings for the images and facilitates sharing across the community.

Assassin's Creed Shadows features a brilliant photo mode with notable features

Share in-game screenshots with the community (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

During your quests in Japan alongside Naoe and Yasuke, you can pause at will and utilize the in-game photo mode to capture the scene. Subsequently, these photographs can be shared with the community across all platforms.

Ad

Trending

The map section showcases the pictures at particular locations; seek out the rectangular symbols and hover over them. You can also view other players' memorable screenshots.

To access the in-game photo mode, press the following buttons, depending on your platform:

Keyboard and mouse : F3

: F3 Xbox : L3+R3

: L3+R3 PlayStation: Left stick button + Right stick button

Afterward, choose your preferred settings and press the Capture button to save your screenshots.

Also read: Will there be a NewGame+ mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Ad

All features of Assassin's Creed Shadows' photo mode explored

Numerous features are accessible in the photo mode (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Upon entering the photo mode in AC Shadows, you will be offered many customization options. A comprehensive list of these options is provided below:

Ad

Camera control

Camera Roll: Image rotation

Focal Length: 12 mm to 135 mm

Differnt Grids

Lens control

Depth of Field

Aperture: f/1.2 to f/64 (if Depth of Field enabled)

Focal Distance (if Depth of Field enabled)

Auto-focus

Grain

Filters

FX Filters: Black & White, Animus, Ink, Vintage, Red Dragon

Filters: Grayscale, Cold, Warm, Sakura, Contrasted

Brightness control

Exposure control

Temperature control

Tint

Saturation

Contrast

Decorations

Vignette settings

Frames

Stickers

Given the notable locations available throughout the game, the photo mode is a feature that you will frequently utilize. It is worth mentioning that the game’s screenshots maintain a commendable quality, even when graphics settings are adjusted to medium or low.

Ad

Alternatively, enhancing the graphics settings before employing the photo mode is also an option for those with lower-end systems.

Check out more Assassin's Creed Shadow guides below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.