Is playing as the Dark Urge in Baldur's Gate 3 worth it?

Baldur's Gate 3 provides a selection of seven Origin characters, each possessing distinctive abilities. They with predefined traits such as Class, Race, Gender, and Background. Before embarking on the adventure, you'll have the choice to either pick from these pre-made characters or create your own. The Origin characters in Baldur's Gate 3 cannot be altered in terms of appearance or characteristics.

That said, out of the seven Origin characters available, only Dark Urge offers complete customization. Every Origin character provides a significant perspective on their role within the story, but the Dark Urge introduces a truly unparalleled concept in this regard.

Their storyline is entirely shaped by the decisions you make throughout the journey. This particular element elevates the Dark Urge to being a valuable and engaging playable character within Baldur's Gate 3.

Dark Urge is the most unique Origin character in Baldur's Gate 3

If you opt to embrace the Dark Urge on your quest, be prepared to confront inclinations towards violence and a strong desire for bloodshed. As mentioned, throughout your adventure in Baldur's Gate 3, you will encounter situations where the choices you make hold significance. The results of particular scenarios will be shaped by dialogue and action choices.

The decision of whether to go down a malevolent path or to firmly resist the sinister impulses lies solely in your hands. Opting for wicked actions will lead to a more intense and dark RPG journey. What's intriguing about the Dark Urge is the inclusion of his faithful servant named Sceleritas Fel.

Sceleritas Fel makes occasional appearances (Image via Larian Studios)

In Baldur's Gate 3, Sceleritas Fel has a remarkably unique role. He makes occasional appearances, actively attempting to influence the Dark Urge towards committing acts of murder. Whenever he comes into the spotlight, there are often cutscenes, providing a chance to delve deeper into the character's nature. Hence, carefully watch each of these cutscenes to gain further insights.

Remember that while there are other Origin characters that can join you as companions on your journey in the game, the Dark Urge cannot be enlisted as one.

Although the other Origin characters provide captivating narratives and have garnered acclaim from the community, if you are new to Baldur's Gate 3 and seeking an unprecedented RPG experience, the Dark Urge is tailored for your exploration.

Urge to kill the NPCs (Image via Larian Studios)

The game presents players with an extensive range of interactions with NPCs. In addition to that, players will encounter chances to assist them through quests. These are designed to aid the NPCs in various ways. However, if you opt to play as the Dark Urge character, you have the option to reject the NPCs' proposals.

You'll have the choice to fulfill your desires by eliminating or aiding those specific NPCs. If your intention is to transform the Dark Urge into a positive character, you can opt for virtuous choices, thus forming a more purposeful journey for the character.