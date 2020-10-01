Is Pokimane controversy's favourite child?

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is currently one of the most popular streamers in the world, with millions of followers across various social media platforms.

The Morocco-born star rose through the ranks to become one of the top streamers on Twitch, where she is one of the top draws.

Pokimane's persona is modelled along the lines of a 'Kawaii' girl, who appeals to viewers via her interaction-based videos. It is these traits, along with her own trademark quips, which have made her a fan-favourite over the course of her streaming career.

However, Pokimane is no stranger to controversy as being famous has its own set of drawbacks. Of late, she has been facing a lot of heat from members of the online community due to a plethora of issues- be it her feuds with various content creators or her problematic 'simp' fans who are often a source of ridicule in the community.

Speaking of simps, Pokimane recently landed herself in a soup yet again, when her tweet about defending simps ended up horribly backfiring upon her:

ah i knew pokimane was transphobic :) it’s 2020, attack helicopter aint fucking funny. stop invalidating trans people. pic.twitter.com/raw0bcTf7O — 𖤐 ⤿ ⌜ shepherd ⌟ (@grimtarot) September 29, 2020

Her crime? Using the phrase 'Attack Helicopter' which several interpreted as transphobic as they believed it invalidates transgenders as a legitimate third gender.

pokimane is racist and transphobic,,, i very much dislike her 🙂 — ѕαgє ♡ 彡 tubbo 200k (@sapnapsmamas) September 29, 2020

The perils of fame ft. Pokimane

Advertisement

The amount of hate that Pokimane has received throughout the course of her career often teeters on the edge of appalling.

While most of the criticism directed towards her seems to stem from a general apprehension of her persona and simp fans, there have been instances where she has been criticised for questionable reasons.

For example, in the past she has collaborated with fellow YouTubers Markiplier and Jacksepticeye on their brand Cloak.

Soon after she was announced as the Creative Director, fans began to petition for her removal on account of her threatening to go after ItsAGundam's sponsors:

About a month back a Youtuber made a video about how crazy her fans are, and how much they donate to her (A ridiculous amount), and called her fans simps (which they are.) She attacked the persons advertiser, who dropped them. She took there money for calling her simps, simps. — Just-A-Rando (@kadin023) June 18, 2020

have you ever considered the hate i get from videos that call me a thot for no reason / lie about my fans? I specifically tell my viewers not to attack others + only to leave constructive feedback if they want to. That’s more courtesy than you’ll ever see from a drama channel. — pokimane (@pokimanelol) June 19, 2020

Advertisement

Image Credits: Twitter

Image Credits: Twitter

Image Credits: Twitter

While the Gundam issue persisted, she also got embroiled in feuds with fellow creators such as Keemstar and LeafyIsHere, with the former rating her 2 out of 10 and the latter going to the extent of revealing that she has a boyfriend.

Advertisement

Since then, her each and every move, tweet and appearance has been under endless scrutiny, which tends to point towards a situation where she just can't seem to catch a break.

why do people literally hate pokimane for existing...... its so fuckin embarrassing how do you live with yourselves pic.twitter.com/c6oVL52mWM — — denise/luna was @citrusjaem (@JAEMINPOG) September 26, 2020

poki sounds so sweet and genuinely very nice ,,, why do people hate her ?? — hannie ੈ♡˳ ##PIGKROWN ON WP (@philzalcvr) September 26, 2020

like did she actually do anything or do people just hate the fact that she’s a successful female streamer — ≷ jaylan⁷₁₂₇ 生 check 📌 (@remedyhobi) September 26, 2020

Advertisement

Another example is her recent attempt at being a Vtuber, where she even gave credit to the artist but was again called out for being a hypocrite, considering she had criticised Gundam's digital avatar a few months back.

While ItsAGundam and Pokimane may have cleared their beef, there still exists a rooted sense of aversion towards the 24-year-old, who, despite taking accountability in a recent video and apologising for her past misdeeds, is still being made to face a severe acid test.

Such kind of venomous hate which is being spewed at a female creator of Pokimane's stature certainly makes one wonder if there is more to it than what meets the eye. If it was any other streamer, would they also be relentlessly criticised every other day or is hating on Pokimane something which has just become a staple of the online community?

honestly, I don't think you have to apologize for ANYthing. You are in your own right to comment on or take action against men who intentionally use you for clicks, or make dumb, disrespectful remarks. You are always so kind, friendly, and composed. THEY should apologize to you💅 — ☕️ELA 🌸✊🏾 B L M ✊🏽✊🏿 (@TheCafeEla) August 18, 2020

Advertisement

pokimane is so pretty and she seems so nice too :/ i hate how it's normalized and "cool" to dislike her



like ok, say u just wanted an excuse to be sexist and go.. — citrea 🎃👻 (@twcraftingtable) September 26, 2020

Despite there being a distinct grey line pertaining to the hate which comes her way, there is no doubt that Pokimane tends to have an unfavourable tendency to court controversy.

Going forward, what needs to be questioned and examined is the nature of the controversy. If a society continues to feed off hate and indulge in spewing venom, then all that will remain is unfiltered toxicity, which will end up ruling with a corrosive iron hand as cancel culture lies in wait.