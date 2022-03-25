Why is it not possible to get infinite bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

It has been two years since the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, a week into the release of the title, players discovered multiple glitches in the game, including some that allowed them to have an infinite number of Bells in their inventory.

Bells are the in-game currency in New Horizons, and are used to make many kinds of purchases and sales. Be it buying things from the Able Sisters' Shop or selling items to Timmy and Tommy Nook, Bells play an important part in the entire ordeal.

Naturally, players were always on the lookout for ways to earn more Bells. However, they can no longer use the infinite Bells glitch in New Horizons, which has left many confused.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can no longer make use of the infinite Bells glitch

The infinite Bells glitch was one that players discovered a few weeks into the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players would simply make use of the "Duplicate items glitch" in the game, wherein they could drop off any item on a friend's island and immediately turn off their system when the auto-save button appears on the screen.

Upon restarting the game, they would see that they have two of the same items, which they could now sell to obtain more Bells in the game.

Many players used this hack to obtain as many Bells as possible, and even though the glitch was pretty well known, the developers made no effort to remove or fix it.

However, this changed after the 2.0 update that was added in November 2021. Aside from adding a ton of new features and items in the game, Nintendo got rid of several glitches, and unfortunately, all of the Bells glitches were part of this list. Therefore, players can no longer make use of it to get infinite Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

One can still maximize the number of Bells they earn in the game through organic methods, such as planting money trees and earning Bells from them. Furthermore, they can even invest in the Stalk Market to profit from Bells upon selling turnips. However, it is worth noting that these methods take more time than others.

Regardless, these are the only methods using which players can earn maximum Bells in New Horizons after the removal of all Bell glitches with the 2.0 update.

