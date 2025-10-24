Is Powerwash Simulator 2 crossplay and cross-platform?

Powerwash Simulator 2 is a safe yet expanded sequel to the beloved 2022 indie game, where players take up a powerwasher to clean grim and dirt off clients' properties. While not a game for everyone due to its monotone yet routine gameplay, it is sure to click with many out there due to its zen-like design mantra.
As such, those looking to partake in this game's activities with others will be delighted to know that crossplay is included, but cross-progression is not. Read on to know more.
Is there crossplay in Powerwash Simulator 2?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Crossplay allows players across different platforms to indulge in co-op gaming together. Users can engage in 4-player co-op online or two-player local splitscreen co-op. That said, some restrictions are in place here: Only PC and Xbox can play online together. PlayStation and Nintendo players can only play with users on the same platform.
That said, PC users can buy it on various digital storefronts, namely Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store. There is some silver lining, however; speaking in an official Reddit FAQ, the developers said that while Nintendo and PlayStation platforms will not get crossplay at launch, this could change in the future. As such, players will have to be patient and await further news.
Does Powerwash Simulator 2 have cross-platform play?
Cross-progression allows players to take their save file in Powerwash Simulator 2 to any other platform without the fear of losing progress if they have multiple copies for different systems. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as no platform has this feature. On that note, very few games out there feature cross-progression, and if they do, it is usually between PC and console.
We have seen this before with games like Cyberpnunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Star Wars Outlaws on Nintendo Switch that can carry progress over from the PC version. However, those were late ports to Nintendo's hybrid platform to incentivise double-dipping, while this game is a day-one launch on the system.
Powerwash Simulator 2 is on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.