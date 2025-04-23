Is Powerwash Simulator worth playing in 2025?

Powerwash Simulator is the type of title that would appeal to a niche audience. It does not feature action-packed sequences, puzzle solving, or a thrilling adventure. The game is a relaxing simulator for people who just want to listen to music while cleaning a bunch of areas and objects.

There are plenty of exciting DLCs as well, themed after popular intellectual properties, such as SpongeBob, Shrek, and Tomb Raider. Since Powerwash Simulator is not a game that appeals to everyone, it is possible that it might not be relevant today.

However, that is not the case, as this title is still worth playing in 2025, and this article will explain why.

Powerwash Simulator is a therapeutic escape

The game is a form of meditation (Image via Square Enix)

A majority of games these days focus on showcasing a life-changing narrative experience or complex gameplay mechanics that test players' skills. However, not every gamer has the time to dive into elaborate adventures that take hours. Powerwash Simulator arrives on the scene as a relaxing solution for players who just want a light-headed experience.

There are various levels featured where gamers can clean properties and vehicles using a washer. There is no background music or a story in the game, as there is just mindless fun involved, where people can put on some music or a podcast in the background and clean away. It's a digital form of meditation that is relevant in a time when life in general has become more stressful.

The gameplay is addictive

The gameplay is simplistic (Image via Square Enix)

The gameplay of Powerwash Simulator is very simplistic, which is why it is easy for people of all ages to pick up. It's a first-person shooter where, instead of a gun, players hold a washer. The objective is to clean the dirt off all the surfaces, which will help gamers earn some cash. This currency can be used to purchase different cleansing liquids and new equipment for faster washing.

There are a variety of nozzles, with each sporting a different level of water pressure. This forces the player to choose which one they want to use for certain jobs, as certain surfaces require more water pressure than others. However, the decision-making process is not intense enough to break the immersion of a simple power-washing game.

Is it worth playing in 2025?

PowerWash Simulator is easy to play (Image via Square Enix)

The answer is yes! Powerwash Simulator is definitely worth checking out in 2025. It is a game for those who want to play something with minimalistic gameplay and relaxing vibes.

The colourful palette and simplistic controls appeal to people of all ages. The graphics are not realistic, but the artwork more than makes up for it.

