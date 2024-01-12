Is Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on Ubisoft Plus?

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is receiving a lot of attention from gamers who are attracted by its interesting gameplay mechanics and storyline. Positioned as Ubisoft’s flagship for 2024, the game will be released on January 15. However, gamers who want to enjoy the title early are given three days of early access prior to the official launch date.

Ubisoft Plus offers a solution for those eager to delve into the gaming experience ahead of release. You have to follow some specific instructions (which are mentioned in this article) to unlock early access. Once these steps are completed, you are ready to embark on a thrilling adventure in the mythological Persian world of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. This article gives essential tips to play the game before its official release and describes how to install it.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: Ubisoft Plus subscription and more

The official website of Ubisoft. (Image via Ubisoft)

As previously mentioned, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is accessible through Ubisoft Plus, allowing you to enjoy it three days before its official release. To take advantage of this opportunity, follow these steps on the official Ubisoft website:

Go to ubisoft.com and explore the left side of your main screen.

Locate and click on Ubisoft Plus.

Navigate to the section featuring Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Choose between "Join Now" and "View all plans."

Select "Join Now" and explore the options for PC Access and Multi-Access.

Compare the subscription plans and choose the one that suits you.

Click on "Select this plan," complete the payment process, and activate your chosen plan.

Receive a notification in your email confirming the successful activation of your Ubisoft Plus service.

Ubisoft Plus service plans. (Image via Ubisoft)

For any concerns related to payment or activating your Ubisoft Plus service, you can find detailed information on the official Ubisoft website. Scroll to the bottom of the screen on the official website to access the FAQs and Help details.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown platforms and more

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown platforms include Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, it's essential to note that if you opt for the Ubisoft Plus subscription plan to experience Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, this is only accessible on PC and Xbox consoles.

The subscription plans section on the official Ubisoft website offers detailed information about this. This limitation is attributed to the fact that Ubisoft Plus can only be enjoyed on PC and Xbox. For PlayStation users, Ubisoft offers a classic catalog service through subscription packages such as PlayStation Extra and PlayStation Plus premium services.