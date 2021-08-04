Is Qiqi a good Genshin Impact character? All you need to know

Genshin Impact has a large roster of characters, and many players have summoned Qiqi on the standard banner or after losing a 50/50. This tiny zombie may be overlooked by most Genshin Impact fans, as she isn't the most versatile unit in the game.

However, Qiqi does provide some powerful benefits to a Genshin Impact team, and players may want to give her another chance. Here's everything that one needs to know about Qiqi, the Icy Resurrection of Bubu Pharmacy.

Genshin Impact: Is Qiqi a good character

Qiqi is a Genshin Impact 5-star character who appears on the standard banner, or as a possible acquisition for players if they fail to get the featured character on a banner. Qiqi is a Cryo element 5-star sword wielder who can provide tons of healing to a Genshin Impact team.

With her powerful Elemental Skill and Burst, players can regenerate tons of HP for their characters, allowing them to power through almost anything in Genshin Impact.

"Gather herbs in the morning. Make medicine in the afternoon. Do light stretches in the evening." — The daily schedule written in Qiqi's notebook.



◆ Pharmacist, Bubu Pharmacy

◆ Vision: Cryo

◆ Constellation: Pristina Nola#GenshinImpact #Qiqi pic.twitter.com/dIKQDFTie9 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 4, 2020

Qiqi is a unique character in Genshin Impact as she is the only small body type character who uses a sword. Her animations show off both her fighting style and her ties to life and death as she uses her fortune preserving talismans to keep all party members alive.

Qiqi's Elemental Skill and Burst:

qiqi has the prettiest elemental skill bc i said so pic.twitter.com/4daiH5F865 — lou 30/90 for yoimiya (@ajaxchilde) April 21, 2021

Qiqi's Elemental Skill and Burst are where her value for a team comes from, as she can use both to provide players with tons of healing.

Qiqi's Elemental Skill is Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost: Upon activation, Qiqi will summon a Herald of Frost that deals Cryo damage to nearby enemies. When this is active, Qiqi's Normal and Charged attacks will restore health to party members. It will also periodically swing around the character, dealing damage to enemies, and will heal characters over time.

Qiqi's Elemental Skill can provide players with some extra Cryo damage that will orbit their characters, along with providing a large amount of healing that scales off of Qiqi's ATK stat.

Qiqi's Elemental Burst is Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune: Upon activation, Qiqi will release a strong blast of Cryo damage all around her, and mark nearby opponents with a Fortune Perserving Talisman. When enemies with this Talisman on them take damage, the character that dealt this damage will regenerate HP.

Qiqi's Elemental Burst is a way for players to easily deal a large burst of Cryo damage and then provide any teammate with tons of health simply by striking the enemy.

All players will need to do is switch to the character that needs healing, and continue to deal damage to regenerate their health.

How to use Qiqi in Genshin Impact:

//if anyone was curious here's a thread with my qiqi build



Weapon pic.twitter.com/xgfo1SFUAd — Baizhu (@baizhusellsweed) July 27, 2021

Genshin Impact players can use Qiqi on a variety of team compositions, as she fits mostly as a strong healer. Players can utilize a 4-PC Maiden Beloved set on Qiqi if they want to increase her healing. They can also use a 2-PC Maiden Beloved or 2-PC Gladiator's Finale set if they want a more balanced Qiqi that can deal some damage.

They can also opt to run a 2-PC Noblesse Oblige 2-PC Blizzard Strayer set, if they want to maximize the damage from Qiqi's Elemental Burst.

Otherwise, players will want to focus mainly on increasing her ATK stat as much as possible so that her healing is as strong as possible.

Qiqi is an interesting character in Genshin Impact, and is definitely good if players need a strong healer for their teams. However, they will need to bring as much damage as possible for challenges like the Spiral Abyss, and Qiqi can become less useful in these scenarios.

Players will need to judge how much healing they need before bringing Qiqi into their parties.

Also read: How to use Genshin Impact wish simulators for unlimited wishes on Ayaka banner

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul