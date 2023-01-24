Is Rainbow Six Extraction worth playing in 2023?

It has been exactly a year since Ubisoft released Rainbow Six Extraction in 2022. The title sat at mixed receptions from players, with the review scores slowly plummeting over time. Extraction is a co-op experience created on top of the Siege framework by Ubisoft, yet unfortunately, it does not offer the same appeal.

Extraction is a spin-off title inspired by an in-game event in Rainbow Six Siege called the Outbreak. The Siege community loved the event so much that Ubisoft took the opportunity to make a standalone title, yet they somehow failed to keep the same essence that Outbreak offered.

Why did Rainbow Six Extraction not succeed in the first place?

Rainbow Six Extraction wasn't exactly downgraded post-launch and had the exact visuals promoted in the trailers, unlike some popular Ubisoft titles that made fans angry. Fans expected straightforward gameplay that would share the Outbreak experience. Yet, the developers added tons of extra layering that failed to come out as a strong foundation for the title.

Ubisoft initially had the codename Rainbow Six: Parasite, and then they launched a trailer naming the game Rainbow Six: Quarantine. But due to the ongoing pandemic, the developers had to resort to a different name and choose Extraction.

At this point, the title had already undergone two title changes, and fans were pretty confused. When Extraction was finally released, fans had many technical issues, including server disconnects and random crashes. This was already the cherry on top of the icing for these issues.

The Siege players who came to try out the game were severely disappointed at how the developers treated this standalone title, and many soon left. Ubisoft has never really revealed the exact amount of players who tried out the game during the release or even now.

The game's basic formula is not that fancy, but it adds a few unique elements with huge potential.

Does the Rainbow Six Extraction gameplay hold up?

Extraction brings unique mechanics that many Co-op players might enjoy in a Zombie-esque title. Rainbow Six Extraction features a variety of game modes with special events. Players can queue up with two more members while playing Extraction.

Players must complete several objectives during these missions, which come at a unique price. As every single playable character in the title is Rainbow Six Siege Operators, players can pick their characters based on preference.

Each mission comes with three separate tiers. With each added tier, the progression significantly becomes challenging. Unfortunately, this is one of the only good things about the Extraction levels.

Another pro that adds to the survivability of Rainbow Six Extraction is team play. If one of your team members gets permanently knocked out, they need to be grabbed and put in a pod for safety.

The permanent death situation for an Operator is highly inspired by games like XCOM. Once an Operator dies, players cannot select them during missions. Instead, a player's added objectives will be to extract that Operator from the creatures. How quickly these Operators will be playable again depends on the player’s progression to the next levels.

However, other aspects, such as the Crisis Events, still lack a solid foundation and overall feel lackluster. The objectives are highly repetitive and mundane, with only a few options that make the level worth enjoying.

Unlike other Co-op Zombie Shooters, players are unlikely to load up to the same level or map in Rainbow Six Extraction twice.

Conclusion

You can grab the title during sales if you would like to. Underneath all the gimmick implementations, Rainbow Six Extraction is still an essential Co-op title one can enjoy from time to time and is a great casual shooter. Also, if you are coming from a Siege background, you might as well enjoy the shooting as well.

If you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription, this title is also worth a try. However, there are better Co-op titles if you want an intense Zombie-shooting experience.

Extraction should probably be your last resort if you are willing to spend the full amount on a title that is half-baked and lacks many important aspects.

