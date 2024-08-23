Is Revenant overpowered in Apex Legends Season 22?

Over the past few Seasons, Apex Legends players have grown a particular distaste against Revenant in the game. Believing that this Legend has "ruined all the fun" for most players, the community at large seems to be united regarding the fact that Revenant is unfairly powerful and his kit seems to go against core mechanics in the game.

This article will detail the reasons why Revenant is considered overpowered and broken in Apex Legends Season 22.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Is Revenant broken in Apex Legends Season 22?

Revenant is reportedly overpowered as per the community. (Image via EA)

While technically, Revenant is not a broken character in the game, there are times when his kit definitely seems overpowered. Before we dive in deeper with this topic, let's understand all of Revenant's abilities:

Passive Ability (Assassin’s Instinct): His passive ability allows him to see enemies who are very low on health. He also has access to faster crouch walks and improved wall climbing, similar to the previous rendition of this character.

His passive ability allows him to see enemies who are very low on health. He also has access to faster crouch walks and improved wall climbing, similar to the previous rendition of this character. Tactical Ability (Shadow Pounce): Revenant uses this ability to leap forward, covering the ground between him and his target. It can be paired with his passive ability to chain successive wall-climbing when required.

Revenant uses this ability to leap forward, covering the ground between him and his target. It can be paired with his passive ability to chain successive wall-climbing when required. Ultimate Ability (Forged Shadows): Hardened shadows envelop the Legend and he is granted an additional 75HP. Forged Shadows protects Revenant from incoming attacks and prevents crowd-control abilities from having an impact. It refreshes his cooldown health and tactical ability upon every knockdown or knockdown assist.

Revenant has some of the best mobility in the game. As evident, in both his passive ability and his tactical, the Shadow Pounce allows him to cover ground both horizontally and vertically. Along with his mobility, we also see that his Ultimate ability, Forged Shadows, can grant him up to 75HP, which regenerates upon every elimination or knockdown.

When we put these abilities together, and considering the fact that the Legend will have at least Level 3 Evo armor in the game, we find ourselves with an overpowered and extremely tanky Legend. Revenant, with his quick-charging ultimate, can effectively have around 300HP, and that, by itself, is quite a challenge to tackle. Furthermore, his ability to reposition across areas at will, and with a very tiny cooldown makes him ever so lethal.

Fans believe that Revenant is "fundamentally broken" in Apex Legends, and if the competitive integrity of the game is a priority, the developers should make haste and tweak their kit to be more balanced.

Players largely demand a nerf to his ultimate which almost makes the Legend invincible. We believe that Revenant Reborn was a fine and much-needed addition to the game, but his Ultimate is definitely a bummer to go up against in the game.

That's all there is to know about Revenant's broken nature in Apex Legends.

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

