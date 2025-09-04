Is Seed worth getting in Zenless Zone Zero?

Zenless Zone Zero typically expands its roster with every update. While version 2.2 puts the spotlight on Seed, players may wonder whether she is worth pulling for. The answer is yes. Seed is a versatile Electric attack unit who excels as both a main carry and a steady damage dealer, making her a strong addition to almost any team.

Ad

She’s built for strong offense but is flexible enough to fit different team roles. This sets her apart from most frontliners. With other banners like Trigger, Evelyn, and Orphie part of the same patch, we look at how Seed fits into the current meta and what she offers players.

How Seed fits into Zenless Zone Zero’s meta

Seed in her Character Demo "White Scooter Demon" (Image via HoYoverse)

Seed can fit comfortably into the meta, excelling as both a main carry and a steady source of damage. Her kit allows her to maintain consistent output while also pushing openings in battle, which makes her easy to use, especially for those who prefer a straightforward playstyle.

Ad

Trending

What really sets her apart is her flexibility. Many agents in Zenless Zone Zero rely on specific teammates or rigid roles, but Seed works well as the centerpiece of a lineup and stays useful in endgame modes. She pairs easily with a wide range of agents, so newer players can build around her without much effort. Meanwhile, veterans can slot her into existing teams without major adjustments.

Ultimately, it comes down to your preference and future planning. If your roster already has strong damage dealers, you may want to save for other characters. Still, from a performance standpoint, Seed brings consistent value and fits smoothly into almost any team.

Ad

Seed is a dependable addition to Zenless Zone Zero, and can lead as a main carry or contribute steady damage alongside other agents. She performs well without requiring complicated setups, making her appealing to both new players and veterans. For anyone who decides to pull her, Seed is a character that consistently proves her value across different teams in the current meta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.



Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.



Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.