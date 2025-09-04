Is Seed worth getting in Zenless Zone Zero?

Zenless Zone Zero typically expands its roster with every update. While version 2.2 puts the spotlight on Seed, players may wonder whether she is worth pulling for. The answer is yes. Seed is a versatile Electric attack unit who excels as both a main carry and a steady damage dealer, making her a strong addition to almost any team.
She’s built for strong offense but is flexible enough to fit different team roles. This sets her apart from most frontliners. With other banners like Trigger, Evelyn, and Orphie part of the same patch, we look at how Seed fits into the current meta and what she offers players.
How Seed fits into Zenless Zone Zero’s meta
Seed can fit comfortably into the meta, excelling as both a main carry and a steady source of damage. Her kit allows her to maintain consistent output while also pushing openings in battle, which makes her easy to use, especially for those who prefer a straightforward playstyle.
What really sets her apart is her flexibility. Many agents in Zenless Zone Zero rely on specific teammates or rigid roles, but Seed works well as the centerpiece of a lineup and stays useful in endgame modes. She pairs easily with a wide range of agents, so newer players can build around her without much effort. Meanwhile, veterans can slot her into existing teams without major adjustments.
Ultimately, it comes down to your preference and future planning. If your roster already has strong damage dealers, you may want to save for other characters. Still, from a performance standpoint, Seed brings consistent value and fits smoothly into almost any team.
Seed is a dependable addition to Zenless Zone Zero, and can lead as a main carry or contribute steady damage alongside other agents. She performs well without requiring complicated setups, making her appealing to both new players and veterans. For anyone who decides to pull her, Seed is a character that consistently proves her value across different teams in the current meta.
