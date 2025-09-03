Zenless Zone Zero 2.2: Should you pull for Seed or Orphie?

Zenless Zone Zero’s version 2.2 is set to launch in just a few hours, bringing two new characters from the Obol Squad of the Defense Force: Seed and Orphie. Both are attacker units with distinct playstyles that fit into a variety of team compositions.

While their roles may seem similar at first glance, the way they function in battle is quite different. This article will break down their positions and roles, helping you decide which character is the better pull for your account.

A breakdown of Seed's role in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2

Seed is mainly an Electric DPS character, but she’s more flexible than most attack units. She can take the lead as your main damage dealer, or share the spotlight in a team with two attackers. This makes her a good choice if you enjoy trying out different team setups.

Seed’s kit will work even better with future characters, so she has good long-term potential in Zenless Zone Zero's meta. She doesn’t rely too heavily on her signature W-Engine, since there are substitute options, but having it makes her much stronger. If you want a new Electric carry with room to grow, Seed is a solid investment.

A breakdown of Orphie's role in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2

Orphie works best as a steady secondary DPS even as an attacking unit. She pairs really well with Soldier 0 Anby and Trigger, so players who already use them will find her an easy fit. Between her and Seed, she’s seen as the safer choice since she boosts teams that are already strong in the current meta.

However, her main drawback is that she really needs her signature W-Engine in Zenless Zone Zero. The 60% energy boost it provides is hard to replace, so skipping it impacts her performance by quite a margin. Regardless, she's a good unit overall and can work in other setups as well, depending on the player's choice.

Final thoughts

Seed and Orphie both add value to the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 meta. Seed works well as either a main or secondary DPS and doesn’t rely too much on her weapon. Orphie, on the other hand, is a solid pick for certain teams but really needs her W-Engine to perform well. At the end of the day, both are strong choices, so it’s better to pull for the one you’ll enjoy playing and that fits your team best.

