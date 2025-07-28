  • home icon
Zenless Zone Zero Orphie and Magus kit crumb and abilities, leaked

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 28, 2025 16:51 GMT
Orphie and Magus in Zenless Zone Zero
All Zenless Zone Zero Orphie and Magus kit leaks explored (Image via HoYoverse)

Orphie and Magus is an upcoming agent in Zenless Zone Zero that HoYoverse teased via the Version 2.2 drip marketing campaign. The patch is currently undergoing a closed beta, so a select few testers are able to play the character. For those who weren’t so lucky, leak sources like Hakush.in have disclosed various aspects of her abilities.

This article further discusses Orphie and Magus' kit crumb leaks from the ZZZ 2.2 closed beta.

Note: This article is based on leaks from the ZZZ 2.2 closed beta and is subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Orphie and Magus kit leaks

Orphie and Magus was recently revealed via the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing campaign. Orphie is the main character, and she is an Attack specialist from the Fire element. Here’s her kit crumbs, per Hakush.in:

Core Skill

  • Increases her CRIT Rate by 20% and Additional DMG by 15%.
  • Orphie’s Heat starts with 80 points and caps out at 125.
  • Additional DMG further increases by 7% for every 0.2 Energy Regen over 1.6.
  • All relevant attacks from her kit are considered as Additional Attacks.
Additional Ability

  • Requires Stun or Support agent on the team to activate.
  • The team gains Focus for 12 seconds after Orphie’s Ultimate or Heat Charge hits an enemy.
  • Focus increases ATK by 20% and ignores 25% of enemy’s DEF.

Special Attack

  • The Attack generates 10 Heat every five seconds.

Ex Special Attack

  • Watch your Step will consume 30 Energy and restore and 25 Heat.
  • Burning Red Vortex will trigger off-field damage when Energy is over 60, consuming 30 Energy and restoring 25 Heat.
  • Holding the special skill when Heat is over 100 will fire a big laser. Its damage will increase gradually and parry will boost the firepower. Barrel Overheating will be triggered after maximum time.
Ultimate

  • Triggers Quick Assist to the next agent.
  • Triggering Quick Assist will further boost damage and duration of the Ultimate.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
