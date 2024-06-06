Is Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance open-world?

Shin Megami Tensei 5 is back with a Vengeance. Hands down one of the most anticipated RPG releases of the year, Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance has lofty expectations from fans. This expansion of the original SMT 5 features a new story, characters, and more additions based on the same world as the original title.

Among all the features to be introduced in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance, one that players are most curious about is the potential for an open-world map. If you are wondering the same, lucky for you, because Yes, Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance will have a semi-open world. This map will be similarly designed as the original.

The open-world map and other details of Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

How will the open world of SMT 5 Vengeance be? (Image via Atlus)

The open-world map in SMT 5 was technically open, but it was not like the open-world titles typically found in Ubisoft games. The map in SMT 5 was more of an "open zone" than an expansive "open world." This means that the overworld of SMT 5 doesn't feature a typical large open area as seen in Ubisoft games.

In SMT 5, players explore a post-apocalyptic area that doesn’t have a classic open-world map, at least for most of the game. Although there is no official confirmation, the open-world map of Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance may also have a similar semi-open-world design.

This design works quite well for the SMT games because of the gameplay formula of the franchise. SMT has a linear story progression, and it makes it work by making the player travel to only set zones and interact with the NPCs in the area. This way, the player can progress through the story at a set pace while exploring any zone at any time they want.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance will expand on the original (Image via Atlus)

SMT 5 Vengeance has two separate story paths, "Canon of Creation" and "Canon of Vengeance." While "Canon of Creation" is the original story of the SMT V, "Canon of Vengeance" offers a brand-new storyline. It features a storyline about the revenge of the Fallen, centered around new characters and an eccentric bunch of demons named the Qadištu.

Other than the new story part, the expansion will also have improved visuals and better quality of life improvements. Vengeance will also be released on all the major platforms, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Currently, Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance is on pre-purchase, and it is set to release on June 14, 2023.

