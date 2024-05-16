Is Solo Leveling Arise pay-to-win?

Solo Leveling Arise is a new gacha game from Netmarble, based on the Solo Leveling franchise. The narrative follows the storyline of Sung Jinwoo, the weakest hunter in the universe, as he defeats monsters and grows stronger. Players can use team compositions featuring him and other playable hunters to complete the main story or take on various challenges such as Gates and Dungeons.

Solo Leveling Arise is a PvE game where you are not competing against other players. However, there are global rankings that determine the top gamers from around the world to keep matters competitive. As such, many fans may feel like spending real-life money to progress faster than their peers on the leaderboard.

That said, spending money isn't required by any means and you can easily enjoy Solo Leveling Arise in a F2P (free-to-play) manner without any qualms.

This article discusses the various advantages that you can obtain by being a P2W (pay-to-win) player in Solo Leveling Arise.

Pay-to-win advantages in Solo Leveling Arise

Solo Leveling Arise can definitely be enjoyed without spending a dime, albeit, your progress will be much slower in this scenario. You will have to progress through the various missions and complete challenges to acquire all the necessary items.

As such, competitive players may choose to spend real-life money for advancement. Here are all the various reasons for which you might consider switching to the pay-to-win route in the title:

1) Obtain SSR characters

Gacha banner in-game (Image via Netmarble)

Similar to most gacha games, you can summon new characters by spending Essense Stones. You will need 250 of these resources for each pull. Moreover, the odds of obtaining SSR characters before reaching the soft pity of 64 pulls are quite slim.

Considering that the SSR units are the strongest among all, many players may choose to spend money to secure more pulls for their favorite hunters.

2) Hunters Association Support Chest

Hunters Association Support Chests (Image via Netmarble)

Hunters Association Support Chests are in-game chests that offer a variety of SSR weapons, alongside other rewards. You can purchase these separately or as a bundle to obtain powerful weapons for your hunters.

3) Level-up resources

In-game bundle packs (Image via Netmarble)

The in-game shop offers multiple in-game resources, such as artifact-enhancement chips, weapons-enhancement chips, runes, and more that are necessary to improve the potential of your hunter builds. By easily purchasing them, you can eliminate the hassle of farming them and level-up your characters quickly.

Based on the aforementioned aspects, it is safe to say that being a pay-to-win player in Solo Leveling Arise offers several advantages in comparison to free-to-play. However, if you are not looking to chase the worldwide ranking, it is entirely possible to progress through the title without spending money.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Solo Leveling Arise hub.