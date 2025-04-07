Is South of Midnight coming to Nintendo Switch?

South of Midnight is an upcoming single-player action-adventure title developed by Compulsion Games and published by Xbox Game Studios. It is scheduled to be released for Windows and Xbox Series X/S on April 8, 2025. As of writing, there is no announced plan for South of Midnight to be released on the Nintendo Switch.

Ad

Microsoft has been known to port a few of its games to the Nintendo Switch, but for the time being, South of Midnight will be playable only on PC and Xbox.

What is the possibility of South of Midnight getting a Nintendo Switch port?

Compulsion Games is a first-party developer, so South of Midnight will be exclusive on PC and Xbox for now. However, more and more console-exclusive titles have been ported to other platforms.

Ad

Trending

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, in his interview with GamerTag Radio (13:30), said that he is "really looking forward" to supporting Nintendo's system. So, even though there is no official confirmation, there is still hope that South of Midnight and other currently exclusive games may come to Nintendo Switch and other platforms down the line.

"Nintendo, in their innovation and what they mean in this industry, I just always applaud the moves they make. I think they did like a little flash video. I know we'll get more detail over time, really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have, and I just think they are such an important part of the industry."

Ad

As such, South of Midnight's Nintendo Switch port depends on several factors, chiefly the popularity of the game itself and Microsoft's decisions on expanding its platform support.

What is South of Midnight based on?

South of Midnight draws inspiration from the American South (Image via Compulsion Games)

South of Midnight has a gothic fantasy setting, inspired by the folklore of the American South. It features an art style inspired by traditional stop-motion puppets, and the cutscenes are also emulated in the same style. The title also has music based on genres and styles originating from the South, with many instruments unique to the region.

Along with standard PC and Xbox release, South of Midnight will also be available Day 1 on the Xbox Game Pass service. It will be playable on the Steam Deck as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adarsh Sirsat Adarsh Sirsat is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though he prefers soulslikes and metroidvanias, he enjoys playing anything as long as it's on PC.



He looks up to Yahtzee from Second Wind (formerly the Escapist) for his deep understanding of the medium and presenting it with a humorous twist that appeals to both gamers and non-gamers.



In his spare time, Adarsh turns to books and music. Being a film school graduate, he is a movie buff as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.